Kitchen Sponge Bacteria: When to Toss and How to Clean! (2026)

It's Time to Say Goodbye to Your Kitchen Sponge, According to Experts

Are you tired of your kitchen sponge, despite your best efforts to keep it clean? It might be time to toss it, according to experts. In this article, we'll explore why and how to make your sponges last longer.

The Bacteria Problem

Kitchen sponges can harbor harmful bacteria, including Campylobacter, Salmonella, Staphylococcus, E. coli, and Listeria. These bacteria can cause mild to serious gastrointestinal infections or skin irritation. A study found that Salmonella can develop in just a day, making it crucial to keep your sponges clean.

Dishwasher vs. Bacteria

Running your sponges through the dishwasher can help kill bacteria, but it's not a foolproof solution. The Scotch-Brite lab team recommends replacing sponges at least once a month to ensure they're hygienic. However, this doesn't mean you should wait that long to replace them.

When to Replace Your Sponge

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The expected usage life for a sponge is indefinite, but it's best to change them every 3 weeks to a month. Sensory cues are a good indicator of when to replace your sponge. If it smells bad, feels slimy, or looks discernibly dirty, it's time to get a new one.

How to Make Your Sponges Last Longer

To extend the life of your sponges, the Scotch-Brite team suggests using them sparingly. Avoid using them to wipe cutting boards or counters soiled with raw meat. Instead, use paper towels, antibacterial wipes, or cloths that can be cleaned in your washer and dryer. Don't use your sponge to clean crusty cast iron; a scrubbing pad is better suited for that task.

The Bottom Line

Kitchen sponges have a relatively short lifespan, but with proper care, they can last about a month. By keeping them clean and using them sparingly, you can make your sponges last longer and keep your kitchen safe and hygienic.