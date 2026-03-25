Kirk Cousins to be Released by Falcons: NFL Free Agency 2026 (2026)

The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for a major quarterback shakeup! ESPN sources reveal a surprising move as the team plans to release veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins before the new league year, setting off a chain of events with significant implications.

Cousins, a seasoned NFL quarterback, has had a restructured contract with the Falcons, a move that seemed to benefit both parties. The Falcons sought an early release to gain financial flexibility, while Cousins gained the freedom to choose his next move. And this is where it gets intriguing... The restructured contract reduced his 2026 base salary but added a substantial amount to his 2027 salary, which would become guaranteed if he remained with the Falcons. But here's the twist: the Falcons are expected to release him anyway, making Cousins a free agent once more.

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Cousins' track record in free agency is impressive, having secured nearly fully guaranteed deals with the Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings in the past. This time, he has options on the table: continuing his playing career, exploring television opportunities, or even considering retirement. But the NFL still beckons, and Cousins is open to joining another team in need of quarterback leadership.

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The Falcons' decision to release Cousins opens up the quarterback position for the upcoming season, with the team's commitment to Michael Penix Jr. still uncertain. Penix is recovering from a torn ACL and is expected to be out for a significant period. While Penix is optimistic about his return, the Falcons' new front office, led by president Matt Ryan, remains non-committal, suggesting a potential search for alternatives.

Cousins, at 37 years old, had a solid performance last season, completing 61% of his passes for 1,721 yards and a 10-5 touchdown-interception ratio in 10 games. The Falcons went 5-3 with Cousins as their starter, but the team's overall 8-9 record led to the recent firing of head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot.

As the Falcons embark on a new era with Kevin Stefanski as head coach and Ian Cunningham as general manager, the future of the quarterback position remains a hot topic. Will Cousins find a new team, or will he explore other avenues? And what does this mean for the Falcons' quarterback situation? The coming months will be crucial in shaping the answers to these questions, leaving fans and analysts alike eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this NFL saga.

Kirk Cousins to be Released by Falcons: NFL Free Agency 2026 (2026)

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