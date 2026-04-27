Kirby Air Riders 2026 Update: What's Coming & Why It Might Be the Last Big One! (2026)

Get ready for an exciting update, Kirby Air Riders fans! The game that has captivated players is about to receive its first major update of the year, and it's a doozy!

While the development team behind Kirby Air Riders on Switch 2 has announced their disbandment, game director Masahiro Sakurai has hinted at one final round of adjustments. And now, Nintendo's Japanese support page has confirmed that new update data is on its way, bringing various bug fixes and balance tweaks to enhance your gaming experience.

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But here's where it gets controversial... This update might be one of the last significant ones for Kirby Air Riders. Despite the game being content-complete, the in-game events are scheduled to run for a full year after launch. So, what does this mean for the future of the game and its updates?

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As for the update itself, players are advised to save their replay data before downloading the patch, as the latest updates are not compatible with past recordings. The official patch notes will provide more details when the update goes live, but for now, here's a rough translation:

"We plan to release update data for 'Kirby's Air Rider' soon, including bug fixes and balance adjustments. After the update, it will no longer be compatible with replays of Ver. 1.2.0 or earlier. To keep your replays, record them as video files before downloading the update data. A microSD Express card is required for this function."

So, what do you think, fellow gamers? Are you excited about this potential last hurrah for Kirby Air Riders? Or do you think there's more to come? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!

Stay tuned for more updates and don't miss out on the latest news from Nintendo Life!

Kirby Air Riders 2026 Update: What's Coming & Why It Might Be the Last Big One! (2026)

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