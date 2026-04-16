Kirby Air Riders 1.3.0 Update Highlights | New Features, Balance Changes & Bug Fixes (2026)

Big news for fans of Kirby Air Riders! The latest update, version 1.3.0, has just dropped, bringing a host of exciting new features, game balance tweaks, and numerous bug fixes. But here's where it gets a little controversial... some players might find the changes surprising or even challenging, especially the adjustments to rider and machine performance. Ready to dive into what's new and improved? Keep reading for the full breakdown!

Overview of the Kirby Air Riders 1.3.0 Update and Patch Details

General Enhancements

Players can now scan amiibo figures within the paddock area and engage in races featuring figure-based AI opponents, known as FPs. This can be done through the amiibo terminal located conveniently in the paddock.

When matching online, players now have the option to try out courses solo during the matchmaking process. In the City Trial mode, once matched with at least one other player, you can freely explore Skyah. For Air Ride and Top Ride modes, leaving mid-matchmaking after selecting the test-course screen will result in a penalty, encouraging commitment to matches.

Video playback features have been expanded. You can now seek specific points in a replay video when watching through the Movie Replay section under Spectate. Replay videos will automatically be displayed on the paddock's monitor. Player-uploaded replays are now played at random, adding variety.

Online and offline play options are now more flexible. You can select Local Play through the Online Match menu even if you're not connected to the internet. The Featured Player setting can be set to Auto, regardless of whether the Replay playback is on Full.

Visual feedback improvements include the version number now appearing in the bottom-right corner of the screen during Free Run and Time Attack sessions, making it easier to verify your game version.

Progression in the Road Trip mode has been made more accessible—in particular, once you reach the ending, the 'Everything Resets' memory will unlock automatically, whether or not you've previously unlocked it, ensuring a more satisfying closure.

Balance Tweaks and Performance Adjustments

The developers have rounded out the update by tuning the performance of riders and vehicles, which can significantly impact gameplay experience.

Rider Adjustments

Rick, a beloved rider, has seen his stats reduced: his HP and Defense have been lowered, and his signature move, the Rip-Roaring Rick Special, is now less powerful.

Machine Performance Changes

Across all modes, machine handling has been refined. The recoil when hitting walls using Quick Spin has been decreased, making crashes less punishing and maintaining momentum more achievable.

Specific machine types have received targeted buffs and nerfs to balance gameplay: Star-type machines like Warp Star and others now start with increased Defense in City Trial. Tank-type machines such as Tank Star and Bull Tank have improved initial Defense and growth rates. Bike and Chariot types have varied defense adjustments, to prevent the ride from being overpowered or too fragile. Special machines like Warp Star, Winged Star, and Shadow Star now experience stronger deceleration when touching or crashing into walls, encouraging more precise control. Speed-related boosts, such as the Top Speed growth rate for Slick Star, have been increased, while some endgame top speeds are now more challenging to reach, balancing thrill with difficulty.

Additional tweaks include adjustments to deceleration when crashing into walls or touching them almost perpendicularly, varying per machine type.

Bug Fixes and Technical Improvements

Stability issues during online play have been addressed, ensuring smoother multiplayer experiences.

Long-session issues, like timer glitches in Air Ride or Top Ride Free Run mode, have been fixed.

Event appearance rates, such as Dyna Blade in City Trial, are now more consistent.

Settings related to custom music and machine display are now correctly reflected across modes.

Several issues involving game progression, task tracking, and data management have been resolved, ensuring tasks and achievements are reliably counted.

Minor terrain and collision fixes, such as preventing Gooey from slipping through rails or gliding into inappropriate areas when using Quick Spins, have been implemented.

Issues that caused purchased machines to disappear or malfunction have been corrected, maintaining your virtual garage inventory.

Remaining Known Issues

Certain bugs involving the Gummies collection screen, particularly when the number of Gummies is within a specific range, are yet to be fixed.

A bug where completing certain Checklist tasks might unexpectedly reset progress remains unresolved, with plans for future updates.

Final Thoughts

This update is quite comprehensive, balancing the game to promote fairer competition and smoother gameplay. The adjustments to rider and machine statistics may spark debate among players—some might feel these changes make the game tougher, while others believe they lead to more strategic play.

Are these balance tweaks for the better, or do they overreach and hinder your experience? Have you noticed the improvements in online stability and gameplay? Share your thoughts and disagreements below—your opinions could shape future updates!**