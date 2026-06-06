Kings Fire Jim Hiller: Interim Coaching Debut for D.J. Smith | What It Means for LA's Playoff Push (2026)

The Los Angeles Kings have pulled the trigger on a significant coaching change, parting ways with Jim Hiller as the team's bench boss with the playoffs slipping further out of reach. This decision comes as the Kings find themselves in a precarious position, trailing in the standings and facing another potential postseason disappointment.

Taking the reins as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2025-26 NHL season is D.J. Smith. The move signals a clear intent from the Kings' front office to shake things up and inject new energy into the squad.

General Manager Ken Holland expressed his gratitude to Hiller, stating, "I want to thank Jim Hiller for his dedication, professionalism, and the commitment he showed to our players and our team every day. He is a respected coach and person, and we appreciate the work he's done behind our bench." Holland elaborated on the difficult nature of such decisions, emphasizing the need for a leadership shift to "give our group the best opportunity to reach its potential and compete at the level we expect. These decisions are never made lightly, but our responsibility is to position this team for success now and moving forward."

Hiller's tenure with the Kings was marked by a struggle to advance past the first round of the playoffs, a streak that has now extended to four consecutive years. During his time, the team faced the Edmonton Oilers in the postseason twice, with losses in five and six games respectively.

Currently, the Kings sit fifth in the Pacific Division, three points behind the Seattle Kraken for the final wild-card spot. This season's struggles, coupled with recent playoff performances in 2024 and 2025, likely contributed to the front office's decision to make a change.

While a 2-0 shutout victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday offered a glimmer of hope, the preceding 8-1 thrashing by the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night appears to have been the final straw for Hiller's coaching career with the Kings.

It's a puzzling situation for Los Angeles, as they boast one of the league's most expensive rosters yet are averaging the fourth-fewest goals per game (2.53). This offensive inefficiency is particularly striking given the presence of star forwards like Anže Kopitar, Quinton Byfield, and Adrian Kempe. Even the acquisition of Artemi Panarin before the trade deadline, while a positive step, evidently wasn't enough to address the deeper systemic issues.

But here's where it gets controversial... Was firing Hiller the only viable option, or could a different approach have salvaged the season? With limited time remaining, D.J. Smith faces an immense challenge to steer the ship and make a deep playoff run a realistic possibility. Do you believe this coaching change will be enough to turn the Kings' season around, or are there more fundamental problems at play? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!