Kings Eye Blockbuster Trade? Robert Thomas Rumors Heat Up After Fiala Injury at Olympics (2026)

Hold onto your hats, hockey fans, because a blockbuster trade rumor is swirling around the NHL, and it's a doozy! The LA Kings, known for their bold moves, might just be eyeing a massive acquisition.

The Rumor Mill:

The Kings are reportedly targeting Robert Thomas, a star center from the St. Louis Blues. This isn't just a whisper; it's a full-blown rumor with a proposed trade package that will make you raise an eyebrow.

The Proposed Deal:

According to sources, the Kings are offering a package that includes Vojtech Cihar, a promising young talent, and Carter George, a 19-year-old goalie who's a fan favorite in Canada. But wait, there's more! They're also throwing in a first-round pick and an additional pick. That's a hefty price tag, but is it enough to convince the Blues?

The Kings' Perspective:

LA has been on the hunt for a top-line center to complement their star player, Kopitar. Robert Thomas fits the bill perfectly—a young, high-IQ playmaker in his prime. Acquiring Thomas would instantly upgrade their offense and create a dynamic duo at the center position. With Kopitar's career winding down, the Kings need to act fast, especially after Kevin Fiala's injury at the Olympics. Fiala's absence could be the catalyst for a big move, as the Kings aim to bolster their offense.

The Blues' Dilemma:

Here's where it gets controversial. Why would the Blues even consider trading a player like Thomas? Well, if they're uncertain about their future and believe in building a young core, this offer could be tempting. Vojtech Cihar is a highly-rated prospect, and Carter George could be their goalie of the future. Add in the draft picks, and the Blues might see an opportunity to accelerate their rebuild.

The Catch:

But moving Robert Thomas is no small decision. He's a cornerstone player, the type of center franchises build around. If the Blues pull the trigger, it better be for a haul that sets them up for long-term success. Doug Armstrong, the Blues' GM, isn't one to make impulsive trades.

The Verdict:

For now, this remains a rumor, but the Fiala injury adds an intriguing twist. The Kings might feel the pressure to act, but will the Blues bite? Only time will tell. What do you think, hockey enthusiasts? Is this a fair trade, or should the Blues hold onto their star center?