King Tides & Level 2 Storm Hit North Bay: Flooding, Power Outages, and Safety Tips (2026)

Brace for Impact: Bay Area Faces Storm and King Tides, Residents Prepare

Nature's forces are about to collide in the Bay Area, and the consequences could be dramatic.

As of Friday, January 2nd, 2026, at 9:39 PM GMT, San Francisco and its surrounding areas are gearing up for a powerful one-two punch. A Level 2 storm is set to sweep through the region, bringing strong winds and potential thunderstorms, while the annual king tides threaten to inundate low-lying areas, leaving cars stranded and roads impassable.

But here's where it gets intriguing: these king tides, the highest of the year, are a result of the sun and moon's gravitational dance. They can cause significant flooding, and with the storm's arrival, the situation becomes even more precarious.

Key Updates:

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) is taking proactive measures: They've strategically positioned extra crews in areas expected to bear the brunt of the storm, ensuring a swift response to any potential power outages. PG&E also offers essential safety tips for residents: See Also MSC Baltic III Grounding Crisis: Winter Storms Worsen Wreck, Pollution Risks Rise Downed wires are a no-go: Treat all fallen power lines as live and dangerous. Keep a safe distance and report them immediately. Generator safety is paramount: Proper installation by licensed professionals is crucial. Improper setup can be hazardous to both residents and powerline workers. Flashlights over candles: Opt for battery-powered lighting during outages to minimize fire risks. Stock up on water: Freeze water in plastic containers to create ice blocks, preserving food in case of prolonged outages.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma provides a detailed forecast: Friday afternoon will see a dramatic shift as the Level 2 storm hits, bringing heavy rain and potential thunderstorms. Wind speeds will intensify, reaching up to 50 mph, increasing the risk of power outages and fallen trees.

King tides are set to peak: Marin County will experience record-breaking high tides from Thursday to Saturday. Residents in flood-prone areas should prepare for travel disruptions, especially during morning hours. Here's the tide schedule: Thursday: 8:41 a.m., 7.0 feet Friday: 9:34 a.m., 7.2 feet Saturday: 10:26 a.m., 7.1 feet

Sandbags are a resident's best friend: With flooding a real possibility, residents are urged to obtain sandbags from local hardware stores or designated distribution points. Here's a list of locations in Mill Valley, Sausalito, Strawberry & Alto, Tam Valley, and Tiburon, ensuring easy access for all.

And this is the part where community preparedness shines: residents are encouraged to stay informed via Alert Marin notifications and official emergency websites. During emergencies, calling 911 is crucial, while non-emergency issues can be reported to the Marin County Department of Public Works.

As the Bay Area braces for this dual natural phenomenon, the question arises: are you ready for the storm and king tides? What precautions are you taking to ensure your safety and that of your community? Share your thoughts and preparations in the comments below, and let's navigate this challenging weather together.