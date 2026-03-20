King Liu: The Cycling Industry's Visionary Leader | A Tribute to the Founder of Giant Bicycles (2026)

The cycling world mourns the loss of a true legend. King Liu, the visionary founder of Giant Bicycles, has left an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will forever be etched in the history of cycling.

But it's not just about the bikes. Liu's journey is a captivating tale of resilience and innovation. Born in Taichung, Taiwan, in 1934, his path to cycling greatness was anything but ordinary. From eel farming to becoming a titan of the two-wheeled world, Liu's story is a testament to the power of determination.

Here's where it gets fascinating: after a typhoon wreaked havoc on his eel farming business, Liu didn't give up. Instead, he pivoted to bike manufacturing in 1972, and the rest is history. Giant Bicycles was born, and the company's headquarters remain in Taichung to this day.

And this is the part most people miss—Liu's impact on the industry was monumental. By the 1980s, Giant was making waves with groundbreaking products like the Cadex (1986), the first mass-produced carbon fiber road bike. The TCR, introduced in the late 1990s, further solidified Giant's reputation for innovation, revolutionizing road bike geometry.

Liu's influence extended far beyond his company. He played a pivotal role in transforming Taiwan's cycling industry from a low-cost, low-quality image to a global powerhouse. Through strategic partnerships and a commitment to quality, he elevated the entire nation's reputation, making Taiwan a respected player in the bike trade.

But wait, there's more. Liu's passion for cycling wasn't just a business affair. In a surprising twist, he discovered a love for riding at the age of 73, proving it's never too late to embrace a new adventure. This personal connection to cycling inspired the 'Ride Like King' event, a massive cycling celebration that brought together riders from Taiwan and around the world.

As the years went by, Liu's vision for Giant as a global force came to fruition. Stepping down from daily operations in 2016, he left a thriving company with annual sales exceeding US$2 billion. His belief in the transformative power of bicycles extended beyond the business, as he advocated for cycling infrastructure and its health benefits in Taiwan.

The Giant Bicycles family, now led by Liu's daughter, Phoebe Liu, continues to honor his legacy. His passing, coinciding with the Lunar New Year, serves as a reminder of the humble and dedicated life he led.

Controversially, some might argue that Liu's impact on the industry has been overstated. But the numbers and the industry's transformation speak for themselves. Was Liu's contribution to cycling a pivotal turning point, or is it a case of collective industry growth? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's celebrate the life of a cycling pioneer.