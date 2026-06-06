Kimpton Mirador: Pacific Grove's New Luxury Hotel & Community Hub (2026)

Get ready for a game-changer in Pacific Grove, California! The Kimpton Mirador, a 99-room boutique luxury hotel, is about to make its grand debut, and it's not your average accommodation.

With its Spanish Revival architecture and a unique focus on community engagement, this hotel is set to become a landmark in the city known for its charming inns and cottages. Julia Chaland, the hotel's general manager, believes it's exactly what the community needs to boost tourism and showcase the neighborhood's beauty.

But here's where it gets controversial... Chaland boldly asserts that the hotel's service and staff will be the true stars, taking precedence over the stunning design and space. She emphasizes the importance of community partnerships and local support, ensuring the hotel's impact goes beyond its physical presence.

Chaland's attention to detail extends to curating personalized experiences for guests. Whether it's a birthday celebration or a golf event, she aims to offer tailored amenities. From savory charcuterie boards to chocolate-covered strawberries and specialized golf partnerships, the hotel promises an unforgettable stay.

And this is the part most people miss... The hotel's American-themed restaurant, The Caledonian, will also open its doors next month, adding to the overall experience. Ocean-view suites, designed with a homely feel, and pet-friendliness further enhance the appeal.

Community support remains at the heart of the hotel's mission. Chaland asks thought-provoking questions: "How can we support the community? Who can we partner with locally?" It's clear that the hotel aims to make a positive impact beyond its luxurious offerings.

So, what do you think? Is this hotel's focus on community engagement a refreshing change or a potential distraction from its luxury offerings? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's spark a discussion!