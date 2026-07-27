Kim St. James Joins WLAV for Middays - Radio Industry Update (2026)

Kim St. James, a well-known radio personality, has joined WLAV for middays, marking a significant addition to the station's lineup. This move comes as WLAV aims to strengthen its presence in the competitive radio market. With her expertise and engaging style, St. James is expected to bring a fresh and dynamic approach to the station's programming, potentially attracting a wider audience and enhancing WLAV's reputation in the industry. The addition of St. James to WLAV's lineup is a strategic move that could have a lasting impact on the station's success and the overall radio landscape.

Kim St. James Joins WLAV for Middays - Radio Industry Update (2026)

References

Top Articles
S&P 500 Futures Rise: Alphabet Earnings, AI Spending, and Market Reactions - Live Analysis
Sports Nutrition Evolved: From Active to Performance | Gen Z & Millennials Leading the Way
Ukraine's Precision Strike: Taking Out Russian Missile Launch Sites
Latest Posts
EUR/USD Analysis: What to Expect from the ECB Decision
SSB HC Admit Card 2026 OUT! Download Link, PET/PST Details, & Exam Day Tips
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Pres. Lawanda Wiegand

Last Updated:

Views: 6272

Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Pres. Lawanda Wiegand

Birthday: 1993-01-10

Address: Suite 391 6963 Ullrich Shore, Bellefort, WI 01350-7893

Phone: +6806610432415

Job: Dynamic Manufacturing Assistant

Hobby: amateur radio, Taekwondo, Wood carving, Parkour, Skateboarding, Running, Rafting

Introduction: My name is Pres. Lawanda Wiegand, I am a inquisitive, helpful, glamorous, cheerful, open, clever, innocent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.