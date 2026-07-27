Kim St. James Joins WLAV for Middays - Radio Industry Update (2026)

Kim St. James, a well-known radio personality, has joined WLAV for middays, marking a significant addition to the station's lineup. This move comes as WLAV aims to strengthen its presence in the competitive radio market. With her expertise and engaging style, St. James is expected to bring a fresh and dynamic approach to the station's programming, potentially attracting a wider audience and enhancing WLAV's reputation in the industry. The addition of St. James to WLAV's lineup is a strategic move that could have a lasting impact on the station's success and the overall radio landscape.