Kim Seon Ho's Agency Responds to Tax Evasion Allegations: The Truth Behind the One-Man Corporation (2026)

Kim Seon Ho's Agency Clarifies One-Man Corporation and Tax Allegations

In response to recent media reports and tax evasion allegations, Kim Seon Ho's agency, Fantagio, has released a detailed statement addressing the one-man corporation and its role in settlement payments.

The statement clarifies that Kim Seon Ho established the corporation in January 2024 to manage his acting and theater production activities. During this period, he received settlement payments through the corporation until February 2025 when he signed a new contract with Fantagio.

Fantagio emphasizes that Kim Seon Ho ceased operating the corporation after recognizing potential misunderstandings. No substantial activities have been conducted through it for over a year. Since February 2025, settlement payments have been made directly to Kim Seon Ho, with no connection to the corporation.

To rectify the situation, Kim Seon Ho returned all corporate assets, including card usage records, family wage payments, and the corporate vehicle. He has also completed the additional personal income tax payment for the settled amounts and is in the process of closing the corporation.

Kim Seon Ho expresses deep reflection and apology for his lack of understanding regarding corporate operations. Fantagio also apologizes for any confusion and assures that they will manage their artists' activities with utmost care in the future.

Source: [Link to the official statement]

