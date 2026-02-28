Kim Kardashian Files Trademark for North West Merch: Toys, Dolls, and More? | Celebrity News (2026)

Imagine your child’s name becoming a brand—a line of toys, dolls, and games sold worldwide. Sounds like a dream, right? But here’s where it gets controversial: Kim Kardashian is reportedly turning this into a reality for her daughter, North West. According to recent reports, Kardashian has filed a trademark tied to North’s name, potentially paving the way for a merchandise empire that includes everything from play sets to party games. While this move might seem like a savvy business decision, it raises questions about the commercialization of childhood and the boundaries of parental influence.

Now, let’s break this down. A trademark filing doesn’t guarantee that North West-branded toys will hit the shelves tomorrow, but it does give Kardashian the legal green light to use her daughter’s name in these categories if she chooses to proceed. And this is the part most people miss: The process began as early as 2023, with Kardashian’s attorney repeatedly extending the filing, as noted by The Sun. As of September 2025, the case remains pending, but North’s own portfolio is already impressive. From voicing a character in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie to appearing in SKIMS campaigns and amassing 20 million TikTok followers, the 12-year-old is no stranger to the spotlight.

But with visibility comes scrutiny. Kardashian’s parenting choices have faced backlash, particularly when critics argue that North is styled to appear older than her age. During an October appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kardashian addressed the criticism, admitting, ‘Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world.’ She also pointed out the double standard: ‘All the kids are wearing the same things, but then my daughter tries to wear it, and I’m like, “Okay, we’re never wearing that again.”’

Here’s the bold question: Is turning a child’s name into a brand a step too far, or is it just another way for a parent to secure their child’s future? While no North West toys are confirmed on shelves yet, the possibility has sparked debate. If the trademark moves forward, Kardashian could build a merch line around her daughter’s name, blending family legacy with business acumen. But at what cost? Let’s discuss—do you think this is a genius move or a line that shouldn’t be crossed? Share your thoughts below!