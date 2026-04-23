Kim Jong Un's Message to the US: North Korea's Nuclear Stance and the Future of Relations (2026)

North Korea's Kim Jong Un Proposes Peaceful Coexistence with the US

In a recent speech, Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, expressed a surprising willingness to engage in peaceful relations with the United States. He stated that if the US respects North Korea's current nuclear stance, as outlined in the country's Constitution, and withdraws its hostile policies, there is no obstacle to a harmonious relationship. According to state media, Kim's remarks were made during the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea.

Kim emphasized that the future of US-North Korea relations is contingent on the US's actions. He indicated that North Korea is prepared for either peaceful coexistence or a permanent confrontation, though the decision is not in their hands.

When addressing South Korea, Kim took a harder line, suggesting that the country would be excluded from the category of compatriots. He argued that due to the geopolitical constraints of sharing a border, South Korea must abandon all ties with North Korea to ensure safety. This statement implies a potential shift in North Korea's stance towards its southern neighbor.

An analyst's perspective, as reported by AFP, suggests that North Korea's recent comments indicate a desire to forge relations with the US independently, without involving South Korea. This interpretation highlights a potential shift in North Korea's diplomatic strategy.

Kim also reinforced North Korea's commitment to its nuclear program, stating that the country will focus on expanding its nuclear arsenal and operational capabilities. Despite international sanctions, North Korea has consistently developed its nuclear capabilities, including testing banned intercontinental missiles.

The state media, KCNA, reported that under Kim's leadership, North Korea has significantly enhanced its war deterrence, with nuclear forces playing a pivotal role. However, the secretive nature of the North Korean regime makes it challenging to assess the true extent of its military advancements.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), an independent think tank, North Korea possessed approximately 50 assembled nuclear warheads and sufficient fissile material to produce up to 40 more as of last year. Kim has previously advocated for the limitless expansion of North Korea's nuclear program.

The US President Trump's recent global security roadmap, released last year, notably omitted the goal of North Korea's denuclearization, which has been a consistent objective in every US National Security Strategy since 2003. This omission has sparked speculation about the potential revival of talks between Trump and Kim, who last met in 2019.

In contrast to Trump's roadmap, Kim has consistently maintained that denuclearization is not on the table. He stated in September that the concept of denuclearization has lost its relevance, as North Korea has already become a nuclear state. Kim emphasized that denuclearization is the least of their concerns.

Despite the tensions and differing views, Kim's proposal of peaceful coexistence presents an intriguing opportunity for dialogue. It remains to be seen whether the US will reciprocate this gesture, and the outcome of this potential diplomatic shift could have significant implications for the region.