Killjoys: The Underrated Sci-Fi Gem You Need to Watch (2026)

In a world dominated by grim and gritty sci-fi, one show dared to bring back the fun—yet almost no one noticed. The 2010s were a tough decade for lighthearted science fiction. Gone were the days of wild, adventurous space tales, replaced by the somber tones of Battlestar Galactica and The Expanse. But amidst this sea of seriousness, a hidden gem emerged: Killjoys, a series that quietly defied the trend and delivered five seasons of thrilling, good-old-fun space escapades. So, why did it fly under the radar? And this is the part most people miss—it’s not just a show; it’s a love letter to the spirit of classics like Firefly and Farscape, blending the old West with the far future in a way that feels both nostalgic and fresh.

Killjoys follows a trio of bounty hunters—Dutch, Johnny, and D’avin—who are perpetually outgunned and on the run. Think of it as Firefly without the dusters and six-shooters but with the same rugged charm. The series kicks off with a twist: a routine mission to take down a target named Andras turns personal when Johnny discovers the target is his brother, D’avin. Instead of pulling the trigger, they find a way to nullify the warrant, and D’avin joins the team, becoming the audience’s guide into the rough-and-tumble world of the Killjoys. But here’s where it gets controversial—while the show nails the fun factor, some argue it never reaches the emotional depth of its contemporaries like The Expanse or Dark Matter. Is that a flaw, or is it exactly what makes Killjoys so refreshing?

Set in the industrial city of Old Town, controlled by the oppressive conglomerate known as The Company, Killjoys weaves a complex web of politics, subterfuge, and secret plots involving immortal super soldiers. Unlike Firefly, which left much of its world unexplored, Killjoys dives deep into its mythology, balancing episodic adventures with an overarching narrative that keeps the pace brisk from start to finish. The show’s world-building earned widespread praise during its run on SyFy, yet it never quite broke into the mainstream conversation.

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And this is the part most people miss—Killjoys is a spiritual successor to Firefly and Farscape, but its lighthearted tone might have been its downfall in an era craving seriousness. The acting is solid, if not groundbreaking, and the episode titles—like How to Kill Friends and Influence People and Wargasm—signal the show’s playful approach. This isn’t a series that takes itself too seriously, and that’s both its strength and its weakness. For some, it’s the perfect binge-worthy escape; for others, it lacks the gravitas to stand alongside its peers.

Despite its cancellation after five seasons, SyFy allowed Killjoys to conclude on its own terms—a rare privilege in genre television. Yet, just a few years after its 2019 finale, the show has already begun to fade into obscurity. So, here’s the question: Did Killjoys fail because it was too lighthearted for its time, or did it simply never find its audience? And more importantly, does its absence from the sci-fi conversation say more about the show—or about us? Let’s debate in the comments.