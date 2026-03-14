Kilauea Volcano Eruption: Episode 42's Lava Fountains and Ashfall (2026)

Get ready for an explosive update! The Kīlauea volcano on the Big Island is putting on a show with Episode 42 of its ongoing eruption. This time, the lava geysers are reaching incredible heights, up to an astonishing 1,200 feet! But here's where it gets controversial... while the eruption is visually stunning, it also poses some serious risks.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that the north and south vents are actively fountaining, with lava reaching heights of around 1,000 to 1,200 feet. This activity is producing ash and tephra, which are being carried by strong winds to the southwest. However, the good news is that no tephra fall has been reported in public areas yet.

The plume from the eruption has reached over 15,000 feet above sea level, and this height could determine the direction and spread of fine ash and volcanic glass, known as Pele's hair. The National Weather Service has issued an ashfall advisory as a precaution, effective until 10 p.m. today, for the east and southeast portions of the island. This includes areas like Hilo, Pāhoa, and Volcano, among others.

Episode 42 is currently producing limited hazards, with less than a quarter-inch of ashfall accumulation. While this may seem minor, it can still have an impact on crops, animals, and infrastructure. Visibility could be reduced, and cleanup efforts might be necessary.

Health advisories are in place, urging people with respiratory issues to stay indoors and avoid inhaling ash particles. For those outdoors in the affected areas, it's recommended to cover their mouths and noses with masks or cloths.

The eruption's activity has been building up, with precursory overflows and spattering observed the day before. In the hours leading up to Episode 42, even larger overflows were seen from both vents.

Lava fountaining began just before 2 p.m. today, and the eruption is expected to continue.

Hazard Analysis:

Volcanic Gas: During an eruption, water vapor, carbon dioxide, and sulfur dioxide are continuously released. Sulfur dioxide reacts with the atmosphere, creating vog, or volcanic smog, which can cause respiratory issues and other health problems.

Tephra: The lava fountains produce small, glassy volcanic fragments like ash, pumice, scoria, Pele's hair, and reticulite. The location of tephra fall depends on the fountaining dynamics and wind conditions. Larger particles fall closer to the vents, while lighter ones can travel further. Residents and visitors should minimize exposure to these fragments, as they can irritate the skin, eyes, and respiratory system.

Lava Flows: Fortunately, the lava flows during this eruption have been confined to Halemaʻumaʻu Crater and the southwest side of Kaluapele, within the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Other Hazards: The area around Kīlauea caldera and Halemaʻumaʻu crater is extremely hazardous due to wall instability, ground cracking, and rockfalls, which can be exacerbated by earthquakes. The tephra material on the crater rim is prone to cracking and small landslides, exposing hot and molten material. This area has been closed to the public since 2007 for good reason.

Stay tuned for more updates on this ongoing eruption, and remember to stay safe and informed!

And this is the part most people miss... while the eruption is a natural wonder, it also serves as a reminder of the power and unpredictability of nature. It's a delicate balance between awe and caution, and we must respect the forces at play. What are your thoughts on this? Do you think we should embrace the beauty of these natural phenomena or focus more on the potential risks and hazards? Let's discuss in the comments!