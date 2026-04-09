Kieron Bowie: The Next Scottish Star in Serie A? (2026)

Could Kieron Bowie be the next Scottish star to light up Serie A? It’s a question that’s got football fans buzzing, especially after Serie A club Hellas Verona made a bid for the Hibernian striker. But here’s where it gets intriguing: Verona’s offer was rejected, yet whispers suggest they’re far from done pursuing the 23-year-old. If successful, Bowie would join a growing list of Scots making waves in Italy’s top flight—a league that’s increasingly feeling the tartan touch. But who exactly is Kieron Bowie, and why is he on Verona’s radar? Let’s dive in.

Born in Kirkcaldy, Fife, Bowie’s journey began at his boyhood club, Raith Rovers, where he was spotted by manager John McGlynn. A teenage sensation, he was training with the first team at just 16 and made his debut in a 4-1 victory over Montrose in 2019. His breakthrough season came in 2019-2020, where he played a starring role in Rovers’ Scottish League 1 title win, scoring 10 goals and assisting five in 37 appearances. This form caught the eye of Fulham, who signed him in July 2022. After a successful loan spell at Northampton Town, where he helped secure automatic promotion, Bowie returned to Northampton the following season, netting nine goals and six assists in League One.

In the summer of 2024, Hibernian snapped him up for a significant fee, and he’s since scored 15 goals in 52 games for the Edinburgh side. His performances haven’t gone unnoticed—he’s earned two Scotland caps and is in contention for this summer’s World Cup squad. Currently, he’s the Premiership’s fifth-top scorer with eight goals, trailing only the likes of Benjamin Nygren, Tawanda Maswanhise, Lawrence Shankland, and Claudio Braga. Bowie also ranks sixth for combined goals and assists, showcasing his all-around impact.

But here’s where it gets controversial: Is Bowie ready for the leap to Serie A? Former Celtic, St Johnstone, and Kilmarnock forward Cillian Sheridan believes so—but with a caveat. He argues that Bowie’s physicality and coachability make him a perfect fit for Italy’s demanding league, yet he’s not quite ready for a move to one of Scotland’s Old Firm giants. ‘He’s not at that prolific stage yet,’ Sheridan notes. Verona, however, might see him as the next Scottish success story in Italy, following in the footsteps of players like Josh Doig, who flourished at Verona before moving to Sassuolo.

Speaking of Scots in Serie A, Bowie wouldn’t be alone. Players like Che Adams (Torino), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour (Napoli), Scott McTominay (Napoli), and Lennon Miller (Udinese) are already making their mark. Each has brought something unique to the league, from Ferguson’s midfield dominance to McTominay’s Ballon d’Or nomination last season. And this is the part most people miss: The success of these players has paved the way for others, creating a pipeline of Scottish talent to Italy.

So, is Verona the right move for Bowie? Sheridan thinks so, calling it a ‘move he’d be looking to push through.’ But what do you think? Is Bowie ready for Serie A, or should he stay put? And could he be the next Scot to shine in Italy’s top flight? Let us know in the comments—this debate is far from over!