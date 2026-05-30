Kieran Trippier's Gentlemanly Gesture: Date Night with Model Kehlani Webster in Newcastle (2026)

Kieran Trippier, the renowned English defender, has been making headlines for all the right reasons. The 35-year-old, known for his 'gentlemanly' conduct, was recently spotted enjoying a romantic dinner with Kehlani Webster, a 21-year-old model, at Babucho, a charming brasserie in Newcastle. The pair, separated by a 14-year age gap, spent approximately two hours indulging in a delightful meal, accompanied by a few female friends. As they exited the restaurant, the weather had taken a turn, prompting Trippier to display his chivalrous side. An onlooker observed him handing his beige tracksuit top to Webster, ensuring she stayed warm in the chilly, rainy evening. This gesture showcased Trippier's commitment to being a gentleman, a quality that has earned him praise from fans and peers alike.

This dinner comes at an interesting time in Trippier's personal life. His marriage to Charlotte, 36, has recently ended, with the couple announcing their separation last summer and proceeding with a divorce. Trippier, who has been an established figure in English football for several years, has 54 caps for England. His defining moment on the international stage was in 2018 when he scored a stunning free-kick in the World Cup semi-finals against Croatia. Despite his recent personal challenges, Trippier continues to be a respected figure in the sport, known for his dedication and sportsmanship.

The story of Trippier and Webster's dinner date has sparked curiosity and discussion among fans and the media. It highlights the contrast between Trippier's public image as a gentleman and his personal life, which has faced some challenges. The public's reaction to this story will be interesting, as it may reveal differing opinions on the matter. Some may celebrate Trippier's chivalrous gesture, while others might focus on the timing of the dinner, given his recent divorce. This controversy invites discussion and invites readers to share their thoughts in the comments section.

Kieran Trippier's Gentlemanly Gesture: Date Night with Model Kehlani Webster in Newcastle (2026)

References

Top Articles
Maximizing Work from Unknown Quantum States: Symmetry Tricks Explained
Alex Wilkins Commits to Kentucky Wildcats! March Madness Star Joins Mark Pope's Squad
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge: Previewing the Man City Clash
Latest Posts
Perth Fuel Prices: A Breakdown of the Latest Drops
Perth Traffic Chaos: Western Derby Fans Face Delays at Optus Stadium
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Carmelo Roob

Last Updated:

Views: 6226

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Carmelo Roob

Birthday: 1995-01-09

Address: Apt. 915 481 Sipes Cliff, New Gonzalobury, CO 80176

Phone: +6773780339780

Job: Sales Executive

Hobby: Gaming, Jogging, Rugby, Video gaming, Handball, Ice skating, Web surfing

Introduction: My name is Carmelo Roob, I am a modern, handsome, delightful, comfortable, attractive, vast, good person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.