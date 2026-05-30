Kieran Trippier's Gentlemanly Gesture: Date Night with Model Kehlani Webster in Newcastle (2026)

Kieran Trippier, the renowned English defender, has been making headlines for all the right reasons. The 35-year-old, known for his 'gentlemanly' conduct, was recently spotted enjoying a romantic dinner with Kehlani Webster, a 21-year-old model, at Babucho, a charming brasserie in Newcastle. The pair, separated by a 14-year age gap, spent approximately two hours indulging in a delightful meal, accompanied by a few female friends. As they exited the restaurant, the weather had taken a turn, prompting Trippier to display his chivalrous side. An onlooker observed him handing his beige tracksuit top to Webster, ensuring she stayed warm in the chilly, rainy evening. This gesture showcased Trippier's commitment to being a gentleman, a quality that has earned him praise from fans and peers alike.

This dinner comes at an interesting time in Trippier's personal life. His marriage to Charlotte, 36, has recently ended, with the couple announcing their separation last summer and proceeding with a divorce. Trippier, who has been an established figure in English football for several years, has 54 caps for England. His defining moment on the international stage was in 2018 when he scored a stunning free-kick in the World Cup semi-finals against Croatia. Despite his recent personal challenges, Trippier continues to be a respected figure in the sport, known for his dedication and sportsmanship.

The story of Trippier and Webster's dinner date has sparked curiosity and discussion among fans and the media. It highlights the contrast between Trippier's public image as a gentleman and his personal life, which has faced some challenges. The public's reaction to this story will be interesting, as it may reveal differing opinions on the matter. Some may celebrate Trippier's chivalrous gesture, while others might focus on the timing of the dinner, given his recent divorce. This controversy invites discussion and invites readers to share their thoughts in the comments section.