Kickback Banned from Revolution Calling 2026: Neo-Fascist Allegations and Misogyny Claims (2026)

Revolution Calling 2026 lineup takes a hit as Kickback is removed

The Dutch festival Revolution Calling has made a controversial decision to remove French hardcore/metal band Kickback from its 2026 lineup. This move comes in the wake of a French media report that linked the band to neo-fascist sympathies and misogyny, among other controversial associations. The organizers, a small DIY team dedicated to celebrating hardcore punk, have found themselves in the eye of a storm.

In a statement, Revolution Calling expressed their stance, stating, "We're a small D.I.Y. team, all people from our scene. Working hard each year to make the best weekend of the year happen. A weekend where we all celebrate hardcore punk." They went on to clarify their position, "While doing due research concerning controversy about Kickback playing Revolution Calling, we have been falsely accused, framed, doxxed and threatened by people from the left and right. Following others like sheep. Acting like the fascists both sides are claiming to fight."

The organizers have chosen to distance themselves from the controversy, stating, "We are choosing to stay out of any discussion without further comment. Not on our socials, not in the media. The way I move in the hardcore scene and the message I bring since 1997 speaks for itself."

For those who wish to seek a refund, Revolution Calling has provided an email address: info@revolutioncallingfest.com, with a deadline of March 4th. The organizers have also made it clear that any comments with negative energy will be removed and the user blocked.

This development raises questions about the balance between artistic freedom and the responsibility to address controversial issues. What do you think? Do you agree with Revolution Calling's decision, or do you think they should have taken a different approach? Share your thoughts in the comments below!