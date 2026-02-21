Khalil Coe MISSES WEIGHT by SEVEN Pounds! HUGE Blow for His Fight vs. Jesse Hart! (2026)

Khalil Coe has found himself in a challenging situation, weighing in at 182.8 pounds for a bout that is scheduled at the 175-pound limit. This revelation, which emerged on January 24, 2026, at 1:32 AM UTC, raises eyebrows and concerns about his preparation for the upcoming light heavyweight co-feature against Jesse Hart.

Let's take a moment to reflect on Khalil Coe's journey. Not long ago, I praised him for seemingly finding his footing after his defeat to Manuel Gallegos. However, it appears my optimism may have been premature, as he has once again struggled with weight management. This latest incident marks another chapter in what has become a frustrating pattern of missed weights for the boxer.

Coe, whose record stands at 10 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw — with 8 of those victories coming by way of knockout — will face significant penalties, forfeiting 30% of his purse to his opponent Hart, who has an impressive record of 31 wins and 3 losses, including 25 knockouts. It's worth noting that Hart successfully made weight for this fight, marking his return to the ring after a hiatus since April 2024.

This situation is particularly disappointing given that Coe had shown promise during his rematch with Gallegos, where he impressively weighed in two pounds under the limit. His performance was one of his best to date. Yet, here we are again, witnessing another misstep that could jeopardize his career trajectory. The frustration is compounded by the considerable support and opportunities provided to him by Matchroom, highlighting the stakes involved.

In contrast, the top fighters of the event, Raymond Muratalla and Andy Cruz, successfully met their respective weight limits without issues, along with the other participants on the undercard.

What do you think about Coe's repeated struggles with weight? Could this be a sign of deeper issues, or is it simply a matter of poor discipline? Let's discuss this further! Are you surprised by his failure to make weight again, or did you see it coming? Share your thoughts!

