Keyshawn Davis Eyes Devin Haney After Albright Win | Boxing Update (2026)

The Businessman's Next Move: A Bold Shift to Welterweight

Keyshawn Davis, the undefeated boxing sensation, has the boxing world buzzing with his recent declaration. After a dominant victory over Nahir Albright, Davis is setting his sights on a new challenge, and it's a move that has everyone talking.

What makes this particularly intriguing is Davis' decision to target the welterweight division. Having struggled with weight cuts in the past, he's now embracing a bolder approach. Personally, I find this refreshing; it's a strategic shift that showcases Davis' self-awareness and willingness to adapt.

A Weighty Issue

The issue of weight cutting is a significant challenge in boxing, often pushing athletes to their physical limits. Davis, having missed weight before, is now opting for a division where he can compete without this burden. This decision is a testament to his understanding of his body and a pragmatic approach to his career.

The Targets: A Trio of Challengers

Davis has named three potential opponents: Oscar Duarte, Devin Haney, and Lamont Roach. Each presents a unique challenge and narrative. Duarte, a super-lightweight contender, could offer a gateway to the division. Haney, the WBO welterweight champion, is a more established name, and a bout with him would be a significant step up. Roach, meanwhile, is on the cusp of a title fight himself, adding an intriguing layer to the potential matchup.

The Haney Factor

The most likely scenario, in my opinion, is a showdown with Devin Haney. Their paths have been intertwined for months, and this fight would generate immense interest. Haney, a skilled champion, presents a formidable challenge, but it's a risk Davis seems eager to take. This matchup could be the blockbuster fight that propels Davis into the limelight and solidifies his legacy.

Embracing the Challenge

Davis' approach is a bold one, and it's a strategy that could pay dividends. By targeting these specific fighters, he's not only aiming for bigger fights but also positioning himself for a significant chapter in his boxing journey. This is a calculated move, and I believe it showcases Davis' maturity and ambition.

In conclusion, Keyshawn Davis' decision to move up in weight and challenge the best in the welterweight division is a fascinating development. It's a move that challenges conventional wisdom and demonstrates a fighter's determination to shape his destiny. As a boxing analyst, I'm eager to see how this unfolds, as it promises to be a thrilling chapter in Davis' already impressive career.