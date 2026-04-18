Keychron's new mechanical keyboards offer an impressive 660 hours of battery life in wireless 8K polling mode, matching the performance of wired connections. This is made possible by their innovative ZMK firmware, an open-source alternative to the popular QMK. While ZMK is primarily used by advanced enthusiasts building custom keyboards, Keychron has previously released ZMK keyboards, but the Ultra series marks their first foray into mechanical keyboards. The Q1 Ultra, Q3 Ultra, and Q6 Ultra will be available in 75%, tenkeyless, and full-size formats, respectively, starting January 6th on Keychron's website. The V-series, featuring plastic cases, will also launch in January and are highly recommended for average users. The Ultras utilize Keychron's Silk POM switches, gasket-mount internal structures, and internal foam to create a soft typing experience with unique sound profiles. Additionally, Keychron is set to release special-edition keyboards made from distinctive materials, including the Q1 HE 8K Marble Version, K2 HE Resin, and K2 HE Concrete.
Keychron Q Ultra & V Ultra: 660-Hour Battery Life at 8K Polling Rate! (CES 2026) (2026)
References
- https://www.jalopnik.com/2058098/weirdest-cars-owned-by-celebrities/
- https://www.cnn.com/science/autofocus-glasses-ixi-change-lenses-spc
- https://www.theverge.com/tech/857325/the-gap-between-premium-and-budget-tv-brands-is-quickly-closing
- https://www.theverge.com/news/851900/keychrons-new-mechanical-keyboards-offer-ultra-long-battery-life-at-wireless-8k-polling-rates
- https://www.polygon.com/fire-emblem-path-of-radiance-switch-online-impressions/
- https://videocardz.com/newz/corsair-cancels-users-3499-pc-order-then-rises-the-price-by-700
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