Kewan Lacy Injury Update: Ole Miss vs. Miami CFP Semifinal Preview (2026)

The College Football Playoff is heating up, and the stakes are higher than ever! With just two games separating the Miami Hurricanes and Ole Miss Rebels from the national championship, the stage is set for an epic showdown. But before we dive into the thrilling matchup, let's take a closer look at the injuries that could impact the game. Miami Hurricanes and Ole Miss Rebels Face Off in the Fiesta Bowl

The Miami Hurricanes and Ole Miss Rebels are both dealing with some injuries heading into the College Football Playoff semifinal, which takes place in Glendale, AZ, on Thursday. While we've seen this matchup before this season, the stakes are at a whole new level this time around. The Rebels are arguably the hottest team remaining in the 12-team field, having won their last two games against Tulane and Georgia. Miami, on the other hand, has also played in two CFP games due to an at-large bid, with a tougher task handed to them in the first round against Texas A&M.

Injury Report: Miami Hurricanes

OUT

LB Malik Bryant

WR Daylyn Upshaw

QUESTIONABLE

DB Damari Brown

DL Cole McConathy II

DL Ahmad Moten Sr.

PROBABLE

DB OJ Frederique Jr.

Injury Report: Ole Miss Rebels

OUT

CB Cedrick Beavers

LB Raymond Collins

OL John Wayne Oliver

QUESTIONABLE

DL Kam Franklin

PROBABLE

TE Caleb Odom

RB Kewan Lacy

TE Dae’Quan Wright

WR Cayden Lee

CB Dante Core

With both teams dealing with injuries, the question remains: who will emerge victorious in the Fiesta Bowl? Fiesta Bowl Prediction: Miami Hurricanes Win

Josh Pate, a well-known sports analyst, has provided a prediction for the upcoming Fiesta Bowl. Unlike the Peach Bowl on Friday, this is the first matchup of the year between Miami and Ole Miss. Pate spent time focusing on the two quarterbacks, ultimately giving the edge to UM. According to Pate, Miami is going to win the game by seven or more points, and he's diametrically opposed to the model. He believes that Miami will have a two-way edge on the line of scrimmage and get theirs on the ground, while Carson Beck will have a good decision-making game. Pate also thinks that Miami's defense will be really hard-hitting, and he doesn't expect a copy/paste of the magic we saw last game. So, who will win the Fiesta Bowl? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure: it's going to be an epic showdown!