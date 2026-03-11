Kevin Stefanski Interviewed for Giants Head Coaching Job After Browns Firing (2026)

The Browns' decision to fire head coach Kevin Stefanski has sent shockwaves through the NFL, and the coaching carousel is already spinning! But who will land this highly-regarded coach?

Stefanski's sudden availability has sparked immediate interest, with the New York Giants stepping up to the plate. According to NFL Network insiders, the Giants will interview Stefanski for their vacant head coach position on Wednesday, just days after his dismissal from the Browns. This swift move raises questions about the Giants' intentions and the league's perception of Stefanski's coaching prowess.

Stefanski's coaching journey began on the East Coast, where he played college football for Penn. At 43, he has already spent six seasons with the Browns, compiling a 45-56 record and reaching the playoffs twice. But here's where it gets controversial: despite these seemingly average results, he was named the AP Coach of the Year in both 2020 and 2023. In 2020, he led the team to an impressive 11-5 record, a remarkable turnaround from Freddie Kitchens' tumultuous tenure. And in 2023, he navigated a quarterback injury crisis to secure a playoff spot.

The Giants, desperate to end their recent run of poor form, are clearly seeking a long-term solution. Stefanski's longevity with the Browns, a feat unmatched by any New York coach since Tom Coughlin's 12-year reign, is undoubtedly appealing. However, the Giants' recent history of quick trigger fingers on coaching changes, as seen with Brian Daboll's firing in November, adds an intriguing twist to this narrative.

So, what's your take? Is Stefanski the right man to revive the Giants' fortunes, or is this a hasty decision? Will his coaching style translate to success in New York? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's discuss the future of this intriguing coaching saga!