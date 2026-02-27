Kevin Sorbo's New Florida Home: A Hercules Star's Luxury Retreat (2026)

Kevin Sorbo, the iconic Hercules actor, is making headlines again! But this time, it's not for his on-screen adventures; it's for his new luxurious home in Florida.

A Star's New Abode:

Kevin Sorbo, the beloved actor, producer, and director, who captivated audiences as the mighty Hercules in the 1990s, is now making waves with his real estate choices. He's set to become a resident of Jupiter's exclusive Forté Luxe peninsula waterfront community.

A Lavish Waterfront Retreat:

Sorbo is purchasing a stunning three-bedroom, 4.5-bath residence in this prestigious neighborhood. While the exact price remains undisclosed, similar properties in the area are listed for a jaw-dropping $5 million to $5.4 million (AUD $7 million to $7.64 million). And that's not all—a four-bedroom home in the same complex is on the market for a staggering $7.9 million (AUD $11.2 million)!

Modern Luxury and Breathtaking Views:

This luxurious townhouse spans approximately 3,550 square feet and boasts floor-to-ceiling glass windows and beamed ceilings. But the pièce de résistance is the rooftop terrace, complete with a summer kitchen, a cozy fire pit, relaxing lounging areas, and breathtaking water views. Imagine enjoying a meal while gazing out at the sparkling waters!

A Private Oasis:

Sorbo's new home is nestled within the Forté Luxe community, offering a tranquil and secure environment. Each residence comes with a private elevator and a floating staircase, adding a touch of elegance. And for those who desire a private oasis, optional 'dipping' pools are available.

A Prestigious Development:

The Forté Luxe community is an upcoming development featuring 17 townhomes, each with breathtaking waterfront views on three sides. Located on a peninsula across the Intracoastal Waterway from Jupiter Island, it promises a serene and exclusive lifestyle. The project, designed by architect Alfonso Jurado, is currently under construction and is set to be completed this summer.

From Hercules to Hollywood Drama:

Kevin Sorbo's career skyrocketed in the '90s with his portrayal of Hercules and Captain Dylan Hunt in the sci-fi series Andromeda. However, his Hollywood journey took a controversial turn. Sorbo claims he was a victim of 'cancel culture' long before the term existed, stating that Hollywood ostracized him for his conservative views and online posts.

Controversy and Former Castmates:

But here's where it gets controversial. Sorbo's former castmates have called him out for racist remarks made on social media and on set. During the 2024 US presidential campaign, Xena: Warrior Princess star Lucy Lawless publicly criticized Sorbo for comments about then-Vice President Kamala Harris. Lawless also recalled instances where Sorbo's comments left the cast and crew shocked, such as his remarks about the death of OJ Simpson's wife, Nicole Brown.

A New Chapter:

Despite the controversies, Sorbo has forged ahead with his career. He and his wife established Sorbo Studios, where he continues to produce films. As Sorbo settles into his new Florida home, it raises questions about the impact of personal beliefs on public figures. Are celebrities entitled to their opinions, or do they have a responsibility to consider their influence? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below!