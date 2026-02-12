Kevin Nolan's Return: Bolton's Frustrating Draw with Northampton (2026)

A stalemate between former teammates, but who will claim the glory? Kevin Nolan, once a Bolton hero, now stands as a roadblock to their success. In a tense League One encounter, Nolan's Northampton Town held Ian Evatt's Bolton Wanderers to a 0-0 draw, leaving fans with mixed emotions.

The Trotters, currently occupying a play-off spot, were eager to bounce back from a string of underwhelming results. Manager Steven Schumacher's bold decision to make seven changes to the team that drew with Doncaster seemed promising. But it was Nolan's side that almost stole the show early on, with Terry Taylor's long-range effort rattling the crossbar.

See Also
Sunderland Transfer News: Le Bris Contract, 5 Potential Signings, and MoreCasemiro's Mindblowing Comeback: What He Told Ruben Amorim When Benched - Rio Ferdinand RevealsPatrick Roberts' Future at Birmingham: Transfer Talks with SunderlandTransfer Rumors: Championship Clubs Eyeing Tottenham's Talent and More!

And here's where it gets controversial. Bolton's Mason Burstow found the back of the net, only to have his goal disallowed due to a push on the Town keeper. Was it a fair call? Opinions may vary, but it certainly left the home fans frustrated.

See Also
Jermaine Pennant's Bold Claim: Arne Slot's Future Hinges on £40m Transfer

Bolton's dominance in possession and chances was evident, yet they struggled to convert. Amario Cozier-Duberry, Kyle Dempsey, and the on-loan Burstow all had opportunities but couldn't capitalize. Meanwhile, Northampton's keeper, Ross Fitzsimons, remained relatively untested despite Bolton's efforts.

As the game progressed, the visitors had their moments too. Sam Hoskins and former Bolton player Tom Eaves threatened, but to no avail. The match ended with both sides settling for a point, leaving the Wanderers with a sense of what could have been.

So, was it a fair result? Did Nolan's tactics outsmart his former club, or did luck play a part? Share your thoughts in the comments and let the debate begin!

Kevin Nolan's Return: Bolton's Frustrating Draw with Northampton (2026)

References

Top Articles
FX Market Update: Three Key Themes Shaping Global Currency Trends
Europe's Future: Which Countries Face the Most Extreme Heatwaves by 2100?
Motorola Signature vs OnePlus 15: Which Flagship Smartphone is the Ultimate Winner?
Latest Posts
Lakers vs. Clippers: Player Grades & Game Analysis! Did the Comeback Work?
Australian Open 2026: Alcaraz's Rise, Gauff's Comeback, and Dance Moves on Court
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Stevie Stamm

Last Updated:

Views: 6218

Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Stevie Stamm

Birthday: 1996-06-22

Address: Apt. 419 4200 Sipes Estate, East Delmerview, WY 05617

Phone: +342332224300

Job: Future Advertising Analyst

Hobby: Leather crafting, Puzzles, Leather crafting, scrapbook, Urban exploration, Cabaret, Skateboarding

Introduction: My name is Stevie Stamm, I am a colorful, sparkling, splendid, vast, open, hilarious, tender person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.