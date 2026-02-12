Kevin Nolan's Return: Bolton's Frustrating Draw with Northampton (2026)

A stalemate between former teammates, but who will claim the glory? Kevin Nolan, once a Bolton hero, now stands as a roadblock to their success. In a tense League One encounter, Nolan's Northampton Town held Ian Evatt's Bolton Wanderers to a 0-0 draw, leaving fans with mixed emotions.

The Trotters, currently occupying a play-off spot, were eager to bounce back from a string of underwhelming results. Manager Steven Schumacher's bold decision to make seven changes to the team that drew with Doncaster seemed promising. But it was Nolan's side that almost stole the show early on, with Terry Taylor's long-range effort rattling the crossbar.

And here's where it gets controversial. Bolton's Mason Burstow found the back of the net, only to have his goal disallowed due to a push on the Town keeper. Was it a fair call? Opinions may vary, but it certainly left the home fans frustrated.

Bolton's dominance in possession and chances was evident, yet they struggled to convert. Amario Cozier-Duberry, Kyle Dempsey, and the on-loan Burstow all had opportunities but couldn't capitalize. Meanwhile, Northampton's keeper, Ross Fitzsimons, remained relatively untested despite Bolton's efforts.

As the game progressed, the visitors had their moments too. Sam Hoskins and former Bolton player Tom Eaves threatened, but to no avail. The match ended with both sides settling for a point, leaving the Wanderers with a sense of what could have been.

So, was it a fair result? Did Nolan's tactics outsmart his former club, or did luck play a part? Share your thoughts in the comments and let the debate begin!