Kevin James Thought Everybody Loves Raymond Would FAIL! Here's Why (2026)

Why Kevin James Believed 'Everybody Loves Raymond' Would Be A Flop: A Tale of Unlikely Success

In the world of television, it's easy to look back and see the hits and misses. But sometimes, the most surprising successes come from the most unexpected places. Take the case of Kevin James and his initial skepticism about 'Everybody Loves Raymond'.

The Early Days of Doubt

When 'Raymond' first hit the airwaves in 1996, Kevin James, a fellow stand-up comedian and writer on the show, wasn't entirely convinced it would be a hit. James thought the title was a misfire, and he had his reasons. He believed that the show's lead, Ray Romano, with his low-energy approach, stood in stark contrast to the high-energy, larger-than-life personalities that dominated other successful sitcoms of the time.

A Different Kind of Comedy

'Raymond' and 'The King of Queens' were unique in their portrayal of normal, everyday families. Unlike the boisterous Archie Bunker of 'All in the Family' or the iconic characters of 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld', Romano and James' leads were low-key and relatable. This approach, James realized, could be a game-changer.

Learning from Romano

James studied Romano's performances, particularly his ability to throw things away on camera. He admired Romano's skill and decided to emulate it. "I have to watch him and learn from him, because I'm gonna be too big on camera," James said in an interview. This decision proved to be a turning point for his career.

The Success of 'The King of Queens'

'The King of Queens' became a massive hit, running for over 25 years and still celebrated today. James' initial skepticism turned into a successful collaboration with Romano, as the two shows eventually shared a universe, with characters crossing over. This unexpected partnership not only boosted the success of both shows but also inspired James' portrayal of Doug Heffernan.

A Missed Opportunity?

Despite the success, there's a catch. Kevin James has ruled out a revival of 'The King of Queens' without the late Jerry Stiller, who played Arthur Spooner, the character's father-in-law. Similarly, 'Raymond' fans might be disappointed to hear that there are no plans for a comeback series. But sometimes, it's the unexpected twists and turns that make the journey of success all the more fascinating.