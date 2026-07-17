Kevin Huerter's Buzzer-Beater Magic! Bulls Edge Celtics in a Thriller (2026)

In a thrilling showdown, the Chicago Bulls emerged victorious over the Boston Celtics, 114-111, thanks to a last-second heroics from Kevin Huerter. On January 24, 2026, the United Center witnessed a historic moment as the Bulls celebrated the retirement of Derrick Rose's iconic number 1 jersey, joining the ranks of basketball legends like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. This emotional tribute set the stage for a nail-biting finish.

Coby White led the Bulls' offensive charge, scoring 22 points and knocking down five 3-pointers, showcasing his prowess from beyond the arc. The Bulls' collective effort resulted in their fourth consecutive win, solidifying their position as a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference. Despite Jaylen Brown's impressive 33-point performance for the Celtics, the Bulls' resilience proved to be the deciding factor.

The game's climax unfolded in the final seconds. With the score tied at 111, Boston's Jaylen Brown secured a rebound and drove to the basket, leveling the game with 14 seconds remaining. The Bulls, however, had one last card up their sleeve. They called a timeout, strategically positioning the ball for Kevin Huerter, who had been donning a number 1 jersey in honor of Rose. With less than a second on the clock, Huerter rose to the occasion, draining a clutch 3-pointer from the corner, sending the Bulls' fans into a frenzy.

Nikola Vucevic contributed 16 points for Chicago, while Smith and Matas Buzelis added 14 points each. Anfernee Simmons and Derrick White led the Celtics' attack with 21 and 15 points, respectively, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Bulls' late-game heroics. The Celtics will look to bounce back when they host Portland on Monday, while the Bulls will aim to extend their winning streak by welcoming the Los Angeles Lakers to their arena.

Kevin Huerter's Buzzer-Beater Magic! Bulls Edge Celtics in a Thriller (2026)

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