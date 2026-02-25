Kevin Durant Surpasses Dirk Nowitzki: Sixth on NBA All-Time Scoring List | KD's Historic Milestone (2026)

In a thrilling NBA milestone, Kevin Durant surpasses Dirk Nowitzki in career points, sparking admiration and reflection.

Durant's remarkable journey to the top

Houston witnessed a historic moment as Kevin Durant, with a mere 17 points needed, ascended past his revered idol, Dirk Nowitzki, in the NBA's all-time scoring list. Durant's 18 points in the Rockets' victory over the Pelicans secured his place as the league's sixth-highest scorer, just two points ahead of Nowitzki's illustrious career total.

But here's where it gets personal... Durant, in awe of his achievement, expressed his admiration for Nowitzki, a player he idolized and competed against in intense battles. "To be up there with Dirk... it's insane," Durant said, acknowledging the surreal feeling of surpassing his role model. And this is the part most fans cherish—Durant's humble appreciation for sharing the elite scoring ranks with a legend.

Durant's teammates recognize his consistent greatness. Jabari Smith Jr. praised Durant's effortless achievement of milestones, emphasizing his organic approach to the game. Durant's ability to surpass legends almost unnoticed is a testament to his extraordinary talent.

A rivalry turned admiration

Durant reminisced about his early career, recalling the intense rivalry with Nowitzki, particularly in the 2011 Western Conference finals. The Mavericks, led by Nowitzki, defeated Durant's Oklahoma City Thunder, only to be swept by Durant and the Thunder the following season. Despite the on-court battles, Durant's respect for Nowitzki grew, and he strived to emulate his idol's greatness.

Durant's admiration for Nowitzki is evident, and the feeling is mutual. Nowitzki, in a special video message, congratulated Durant, calling him "one of the purest scorers" and encouraging him to continue climbing the scoring charts. This exchange showcases the respect and camaraderie between NBA legends.

Durant's journey to the top is a testament to his dedication and talent. As he continues to climb the scoring ranks, the basketball world eagerly anticipates his next milestone. Will he catch up to Michael Jordan in fifth place? Only time will tell.

