Kevin Durant, the star forward of the Houston Rockets, will miss the upcoming game against the Indiana Pacers due to an ankle injury. The injury occurred when Durant stepped on a fan's foot during a recent match, causing a sprain. Coach Ime Udoka announced the news, stating that Durant 'tweaked' the ankle and provided no specific timeline for his return. This is a significant setback for Durant, who was recently named an All-Star reserve for the 16th time in his career. He played a crucial role in the Rockets' victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, contributing nearly 38½ minutes of playtime. The team will now have to adjust their lineup, with Reed Sheppard expected to take Durant's place. Durant's absence is a rare occurrence this season, as he had only missed two games previously, both due to personal reasons. Despite his recent injury, Durant remains a key player for the Rockets, leading the team in scoring with an impressive average of 26.2 points per game.
Kevin Durant Out vs. Pacers: Ankle Injury After Stepping on Fan's Foot | NBA News (2026)
References
- https://6abc.com/post/vj-edgecombe-scores-25-76ers-4th-straight-win-113-94-warriors-curry-sidelined/18538792/
- https://abc7ny.com/post/nba-playoff-race-questions-are-cavs-east-favorites/18584884/
- https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/47864654/ex-1st-round-pick-kobe-bufkin-rejoining-lakers-sources-say
- https://arizonasports.com/nba/phoenix-suns/devin-booker-warriors/3610682/
- https://www.denvergazette.com/2026/02/06/nuggets-peyton-watson-to-be-re-evaluated-in-four-weeks-with-hamstring-strain/
- https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/47810580/durant-vs-pacers-stepping-fan-foot
Top Articles
Canada's Extreme Cold: -50°C Wind Chill and Arctic Airmass
Oil Prices Surge: Trump's Iran 'Armada' Comments and Kazakh Outage
James Cameron Leaves the US Permanently: Why New Zealand Won His Heart
Latest Posts
Trent Alexander-Arnold Told to LEAVE Real Madrid? Analyzing His Future After Liverpool Exit
Detroit Tigers 2026: 16+ National TV Games & Local TV Mystery!
Recommended Articles
- Can you deduct home insurance as a business expense?
- What are the 5 biggest bank in the world?
- Hedgehogs in Peril: Extreme Weather's Impact on Wildlife
- What are the dates for IRS estimated tax payments?
- Talking to Yourself? Science Says It’s a Sign of Intelligence! (Self-Talk Explained)
- Connor Storrie's Star-Studded SNL After-Party: See Who Showed Up!
- Hedgehogs in Peril: Extreme Weather's Impact on Wildlife
- Hedgehogs in Peril: Extreme Weather's Impact on Wildlife
- Sal Frelick News: Faring Fine This Spring
- EuroLeague Stars Stranded in Dubai: Sarunas Jasikevicius & More
- Carlos Alcaraz Signs Up for 2026 Masters: What It Means for His Season
- Arsenal vs Chelsea: Match Preview, Predictions, Team News & Live Stream Info | Premier League 2026
- Talking to Yourself? Science Says It’s a Sign of Intelligence! (Self-Talk Explained)
- Austin Shooting: 3 Dead, 14 Hospitalized; Suspect Killed by Police
- Mercury’s Playoff Streak Stays Alive: 2017 WNBA Run Recap
- Early 2026 quarterback rankings: Georgia's Gunner Stockton has more to prove
- Poland's Journey to Junior Eurovision 2026: The Voice Kids Auditions
- Hedgehogs in Peril: Extreme Weather's Impact on Wildlife
- Light That Mirrors a Nobel-Winning Quantum Effect: Quantized Photon Drift Explained
- Preview Faun Drôme Classic 2026: A Packed Hilly Classic
- David Coulthard: FIA Wording Error Sparked F1 Compression Ratio Saga
- G2 Esports vs Karmine Corp: League of Legends Showdown - March 1st Predictions
- Hedgehogs in Peril: Extreme Weather's Impact on Wildlife
- Dale Coyne Racing's Double Success at St. Pete: A Team Effort
- Alyssa Healy's ODI Farewell: 158 Runs and a Massive Australian Total
- Faun Drôme Classic 2026: Hilly Mayhem & GC Contenders! | Preview & Predictions
- Emmerdale Stars' Epic Birthday Bash: Unrecognizable Transformations and Fancy Dress Fun!
- Arsenal vs Chelsea: Preview, Team News, and Tactics | Premier League Matchday
- Poland's Journey to Junior Eurovision 2026: The Voice Kids Auditions
- Unveiling the Hidden Chemistry of Alzheimer's: A New Perspective with AI
- Eight-Second Barra-Swapped VF Valiant Regal: Budget Drag Build Breakdown
- Karis Teetan's Terrifying Experience: Stuck in Dubai Amid Missile Strikes | Exclusive Update
- Preview Faun Drôme Classic 2026: A Packed Hilly Classic
- Hedgehogs in Peril: Extreme Weather's Impact on Wildlife
- Hedgehogs in Peril: Extreme Weather's Impact on Wildlife
- Freddie Freeman Batting 4th for Dodgers: How It Impacts His RBI Potential in 2026?
- Tottenham Team News: Djed Spence Out, Pedro Porro and Dominic Solanke Return for Fulham Clash
- Wayne Pivac: From Wales to Benetton - A New Chapter in URC Coaching
- Oliver Marmol's Contract Extension: Cardinals Manager's Future Secured through 2028
- Jupiter's Moons May Have the Ingredients for Life
- Dolphins' Tight End Dilemma: Free Agency or Draft?
- OpenAI Hires iPhone Designer: The Future of AI Hardware? (Explained)
- Early 2026 quarterback rankings: Georgia's Gunner Stockton has more to prove
- Miami Dolphins Offseason Moves: Tight End Options and Salary Cap Woes
- Poland's Journey to Junior Eurovision 2026: The Voice Kids Auditions
- Tottenham Team News vs Fulham: Spence OUT, Porro & Solanke RETURN! | Match Preview
- Emmerdale Stars' Epic Birthday Bash: Unrecognizable Transformations and Fancy Dress Fun!
- Light That Mirrors a Nobel-Winning Quantum Effect: Quantized Photon Drift Explained
- Dolphins' Tight End Dilemma: Free Agency or Draft?
- Hedgehogs in Peril: Extreme Weather's Impact on Wildlife
- Cardiff Hero: Woman Stops Alleged Teen Abduction
- Dolphins' Tight End Dilemma: Free Agency or Draft?
- Nebraska Baseball Pitching Struggles: Analyzing the 15-4 Loss to Auburn
- Titanoboa vs Vasuki: The Semi-Truck Sized Snakes That Once Ruled the Earth
- Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro: The Ultimate Android iPad Pro Alternative
- Scientists Find 90 Spiky Creatures After First Mass Extinction | Cambrian Period Secrets
- Tottenham Team News: Djed Spence Out, Pedro Porro and Dominic Solanke Return for Fulham Clash
- Emmerdale Stars' Epic Birthday Bash: Unrecognizable Transformations and Fancy Dress Fun!
- Dolphins' Tight End Dilemma: Free Agency or Draft?
- Unveiling the Hidden Chemistry of Alzheimer's: A New Perspective with AI
- Wayne Pivac Named Benetton’s New URC Head Coach: Beating Jake White & South African Contenders
- Emmerdale Stars' Epic Birthday Bash: Unrecognizable Transformations and Fancy Dress Fun!
- Maple Leafs' Trade Deadline: Analyzing the Impact on Toronto's Future
- Dolphins' Tight End Dilemma: Free Agency or Draft?
- Johnny Mathis' Farewell: A $200 Million Legacy & His Final Performance
- Unveiling the Hidden Chemistry of Alzheimer's: A New Perspective with AI
- Talking to Yourself? Science Says It’s a Sign of Intelligence! (Self-Talk Explained)
- Talking to Yourself? Science Says It’s a Sign of Intelligence! (Self-Talk Explained)
- Ozzy Osbourne's Love for Birmingham: A Tribute to the Prince of Darkness
- Unveiling the Hidden Chemistry of Alzheimer's: A New Perspective with AI
- Twins Spring Training: Hot and Cold Players (Feb 24-28) | Baseball Highlights
- Justice Served: Inside the Harrowing Story of 16-Year-Old Camron's Murder
- Ozzy Osbourne's Love for Birmingham: A Tribute to the Prince of Darkness
- Light That Mirrors a Nobel-Winning Quantum Effect: Quantized Photon Drift Explained
- Jupiter's Moons May Have the Ingredients for Life
- Alyssa Healy's Epic Farewell: 158 Runs, 29 Boundaries, and a Massive Total for Australia
- Faun Drôme Classic 2026: Hilly Mayhem & GC Contenders! | Preview & Predictions
- How Trump's Iran Strikes Impact Global Dollar Dominance
- Hedgehogs in Peril: Extreme Weather's Impact on Wildlife
- Hedgehogs in Peril: Extreme Weather's Impact on Wildlife
- Dolphins' Tight End Dilemma: Free Agency or Draft?
- Where Will Ryan O'Reilly Go? Three Teams Still in the Mix for Predators Star
- Mercury’s Playoff Streak Stays Alive: 2017 WNBA Run Recap
- Tottenham Team News: Djed Spence Out, Pedro Porro and Dominic Solanke Return for Fulham Clash
- Nebraska Baseball's Pitching Woes: A Recap of the 15-4 Loss to Auburn
- Alyssa Healy's Epic Farewell: 158 Runs, 29 Boundaries, and a Massive Total for Australia
- Connor Storrie's Star-Studded SNL After-Party: See Who Showed Up!
- Bluetooth 2026: New Features, Faster Data Transfer, and Better Audio
- Ozzy Osbourne's Love for Birmingham: A Tribute to the Prince of Darkness
- Ozzy Osbourne's Love for Birmingham: A Tribute to the Prince of Darkness
- Unboxing Panerai's Exclusive 'Viaggio nel Tempo' Radiomir Duo: A Journey Through Time
- Man Utd 0-1 Crystal Palace: Lacroix heads home early opener - LIVE
- Nebraska Baseball's Pitching Woes: A Recap of the 15-4 Loss to Auburn
- Honor's Revolutionary Robot Phone: Unveiling Augmented Human Intelligence at MWC 2026
- Jockey Karis Teetan's Terrifying Dubai Missile Strike Experience
- Why Nehru Supported China’s UNSC Bid Over India: The Untold Geopolitical Story
- Ozzy Osbourne's Love for Birmingham: A Tribute to the Prince of Darkness
- Giorgio Armani Fall 2026: Celeb-Studded Front Row | Fashion Week
- Sal Frelick's Impressive Spring Training Performance | 2026 Fantasy Baseball Outlook
- Jupiter's Moons May Have the Ingredients for Life
Article information
Author: Van Hayes
Last Updated:
Views: 5927
Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)
Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Van Hayes
Birthday: 1994-06-07
Address: 2004 Kling Rapid, New Destiny, MT 64658-2367
Phone: +512425013758
Job: National Farming Director
Hobby: Reading, Polo, Genealogy, amateur radio, Scouting, Stand-up comedy, Cryptography
Introduction: My name is Van Hayes, I am a thankful, friendly, smiling, calm, powerful, fine, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.