Kevin Durant Out vs. Pacers: Ankle Injury After Stepping on Fan's Foot | NBA News (2026)

Kevin Durant, the star forward of the Houston Rockets, will miss the upcoming game against the Indiana Pacers due to an ankle injury. The injury occurred when Durant stepped on a fan's foot during a recent match, causing a sprain. Coach Ime Udoka announced the news, stating that Durant 'tweaked' the ankle and provided no specific timeline for his return. This is a significant setback for Durant, who was recently named an All-Star reserve for the 16th time in his career. He played a crucial role in the Rockets' victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, contributing nearly 38½ minutes of playtime. The team will now have to adjust their lineup, with Reed Sheppard expected to take Durant's place. Durant's absence is a rare occurrence this season, as he had only missed two games previously, both due to personal reasons. Despite his recent injury, Durant remains a key player for the Rockets, leading the team in scoring with an impressive average of 26.2 points per game.