Keto Diet & Schizophrenia: What the Science REALLY Says (Beyond the Hype) (2026)

Could a simple change in diet hold the key to managing schizophrenia? It’s a bold claim that has sparked both hope and controversy, especially after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently asserted that the keto diet can “cure schizophrenia.” While this statement has raised eyebrows among scientists, including the Health and Human Services Secretary, emerging research hints that the keto diet might offer some relief for psychiatric symptoms—though not in the way Kennedy suggests. But here’s where it gets controversial: is Kennedy’s enthusiasm helping or harming the conversation around mental health treatments? Let’s dive in.

The keto diet, a high-fat, low-carb regimen that pushes the body into a state of ketosis, has been studied for its potential benefits in mental health conditions like depression, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder. And this is the part most people miss: while preliminary studies are promising, they are often small-scale and lack the rigor of larger, controlled trials. For instance, a Stanford study involving 21 individuals with bipolar disorder or schizophrenia found that most participants experienced “clinically meaningful improvement” in their symptoms while on the keto diet. Similarly, a JAMA-published study reported “modest improvements” in depression symptoms among those following the diet.

One 2019 case study, which Kennedy appears to reference, highlighted two individuals with schizophrenia who were able to discontinue antipsychotic medications while on the keto diet. However, Dr. Christopher Palmer, a researcher involved in the study, was quick to clarify that Kennedy’s use of the word “cure” was not accurate. “Although I appreciate Secretary Kennedy’s enthusiasm for my work, I have never claimed to have cured schizophrenia or any other mental disorder,” Palmer told the New York Times. He emphasized that while the two patients managed their symptoms, they were exceptions, not the rule.

Here’s the kicker: Palmer expressed concern that Kennedy’s bold claim could lead individuals with schizophrenia to abandon their prescribed medications in favor of the keto diet. “That would be catastrophic,” he warned in an interview with the Harvard Crimson. So, while the keto diet shows promise as a powerful treatment, it’s far from a cure—a distinction that matters deeply in the world of mental health.

For years, researchers have explored the link between psychiatric and metabolic symptoms, drawing parallels from studies on medication-resistant epilepsy, particularly in children. However, there’s a glaring gap: no “gold-standard” studies have been conducted on adult psychiatric patients to confirm these theories. Preliminary research often lacks control groups, making it difficult to draw definitive conclusions. “There’s a germ of truth here,” noted Ken Duckworth, medical director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, “but the science is not sophisticated yet.”

Kennedy’s broader “Eat Real Food” agenda, which includes a new food pyramid recommending higher intake of meat, whole milk, and cheese, aligns with his goal of reducing processed food consumption among Americans. While this message resonates with many, his unsubstantiated claims about the keto diet’s ability to “cure” schizophrenia have raised red flags among experts.

So, where does this leave us? The keto diet may offer a complementary approach to managing psychiatric symptoms, but it’s not a magic bullet. And this is the question we should all be asking: How can we balance hope with caution in the pursuit of innovative mental health treatments? Let’s keep the conversation going—what are your thoughts? Do you think the keto diet has a place in mental health treatment, or is it being oversold? Share your perspective in the comments below.