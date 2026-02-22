Kerstperiode Cyclocross Highlights: Winter Wonderland Racing Drama! (2026)

The Kerstperiode: A Cyclocross Spectacle That Keeps on Giving!

It's over, but the memories – and the mud – linger! The Kerstperiode, a whirlwind of cyclocross racing, has wrapped up, leaving behind a trail of thrilling victories, dramatic moments, and unforgettable performances. This year's event delivered everything from dominant displays to nail-biting duels, all set against the backdrop of a winter wonderland. Twelve races packed into a mere 16 days? It's a testament to the grit and determination of these incredible athletes!

We saw sun, sea, sand, and even snow, with eight elite winners emerging victorious. The crowds were record-breaking, rivalries were reignited, and, unfortunately, there was even a broken ankle that brought a premature end to one of the major storylines. But here's where it gets controversial: Some might argue that cyclocross can be predictable, especially with the dominance of Mathieu van der Poel and Lucinda Brand, who collectively secured 15 wins. But don't let that fool you – the Kerstperiode offered plenty of excitement, especially for those of us who love the sport.

In the women's elite category, Lucinda Brand's reign was challenged, and then dented, as Puck Pieterse and Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado peaked at just the right time. Amandine Fouquenet continues to be a fan favorite. And in the men's elite races, the absence of the world champion created delightfully scrappy affairs, with new rivalries blossoming before our eyes.

A Look Back at the Key Races:

X2O Loenhout Azencross (December 29): Lucinda Brand and Mathieu van der Poel took the top spots.

Lucinda Brand and Mathieu van der Poel took the top spots. Superprestige Diegem (December 30): Puck Pieterse and Tibor Del Grosso claimed victory.

Puck Pieterse and Tibor Del Grosso claimed victory. X2O Baal 'GP Sven Nys' (January 1): Lucinda Brand and Mathieu van der Poel continued their winning streak.

Lucinda Brand and Mathieu van der Poel continued their winning streak. Exact Cross Mol 'Zilvermeercross' (January 2): Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado and Mathieu van der Poel triumphed.

Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado and Mathieu van der Poel triumphed. Superprestige Gullegem (January 3): Amandine Fouquenet and Niels Vandeputte celebrated wins.

Amandine Fouquenet and Niels Vandeputte celebrated wins. World Cup Zonhoven (January 4): Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado and Mathieu van der Poel closed out the series.

This season's Kerstperiode may be over, but the cyclocross season is far from finished. Next up, the riders will head to their home countries for their respective National Championships. And for those of us who can't get enough, there's the World Cup Benidorm on January 18th!

Diving Deeper into the Azencross:

Loenhout's Azencross has a rich history, running almost continuously since 1984. This race has seen some landmark events, including being the first Belgian cyclocross event to host a women's race alongside the men's. It was also the first to introduce the 'washboard' feature, a series of short humps that test the riders' momentum.

What were your favorite moments from the Kerstperiode? Did you enjoy the dominance of some riders, or were you rooting for the underdogs? Share your thoughts in the comments below!