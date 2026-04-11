Kering's New Centers of Excellence: Meet the Key Executives Shaping the Future of Luxury (2026)

Luxury Giant Kering Overhauls Leadership: Will This Bold Move Pay Off?

The luxury fashion world is abuzz with Kering’s latest strategic shake-up. Just days after Demna’s highly anticipated debut fashion show for Gucci in Milan, the French conglomerate announced the creation of two groundbreaking Centers of Excellence—Industry and Client—aimed at supercharging operational efficiency and fueling sustainable growth across its portfolio of iconic brands. But here’s where it gets controversial: is this restructuring a visionary leap forward, or a risky gamble in an already volatile market? Let’s dive in.

A New Era of Leadership: Meet the Power Players

Kering’s CEO, Luca de Meo, is wasting no time leaving his mark. With a background in the automotive industry, de Meo has tapped into his network to bring in heavyweights like Stéphane Noël as Chief Industrial Officer and Carlo Mocci as Chief Client Officer. Both appointments, effective April 1 and May 4 respectively, signal a clear intent to merge precision engineering with client-centric innovation. Reporting to Mocci, Fedele Usai steps in as Chief Marketing Officer, while Daniele Zito, appointed earlier this year, continues as Chief Commercial Officer. These hires aren’t just about filling roles—they’re about redefining Kering’s future.

Industry Meets Artistry: The Vision Behind the Centers

The Industry Center of Excellence isn’t just about production—it’s a holistic approach to integrating purchasing, manufacturing, supply chain, quality, and R&D. Think of it as the backbone that ensures Kering’s brands maintain their legendary craftsmanship while scaling globally. Meanwhile, the Client Center of Excellence is where strategy meets execution, overseeing everything from product pricing to distribution channels and data analytics. And this is the part most people miss: by centralizing these functions, Kering aims to create a seamless, data-driven experience for both its brands and their clients.

The Automotive-Fashion Fusion: A Match Made in Heaven?

De Meo’s decision to recruit Noël from Forvia, a global automotive supplier, raises eyebrows. Noël’s track record of managing 40,000 employees across 77 industrial sites is impressive, but can automotive expertise truly translate to luxury fashion? Kering seems to think so, tasking Noël with optimizing supply performance while upholding the highest standards of quality and compliance. Mocci, on the other hand, brings a digital-first mindset from his stints at McKinsey, Amazon, and Deliveroo. His mission? To make Kering’s client strategies as innovative as its designs.

Behind the Scenes: The Team That’s Redefining Luxury

Usai’s 25-year career spans luxury goods, publishing, and even automotive communications, making him a unique fit for Kering’s multifaceted approach. Zito’s nine-year tenure at Gucci, including his role as President of Gucci Japan, ensures continuity and deep brand understanding. Together, this team reflects de Meo’s vision: a blend of tradition and innovation, artistry and analytics.

The Bigger Picture: What’s Next for Kering?

Since joining Kering last September, de Meo has been on a hiring spree, bringing in former colleagues like Thomas Cuntz for talent development and Giovanni Perosino for marketing at Gucci. This loyalty to his network raises questions: is Kering becoming a Renault 2.0, or is de Meo simply assembling the best minds for the job? One thing’s clear: his strategic plan will be under the microscope at Kering’s upcoming Capital Market Days in Florence on April 15-16.

The Million-Dollar Question: Is Kering’s Gamble Worth It?

As Kering doubles down on efficiency and client-centricity, the industry is watching closely. Will this restructuring propel the group to new heights, or will it dilute the unique identity of its brands? And what does this mean for competitors like LVMH? We want to hear from you—do you think Kering’s bold moves will pay off? Share your thoughts in the comments below!