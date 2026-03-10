Kerala Govt Exposes Nursing Recruitment Scam: Disciplinary Action Ordered (2026)

Kerala Government Takes Action Against Nursing Officer in Recruitment Fraud: A Detailed Analysis

The Kerala Government has taken decisive action against Sreelekha R., the Chief Nursing Officer of the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), following a comprehensive investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process for the position of staff nurse. The Health and Family Welfare Department's order, issued on Monday, mandates the cancellation of the rank list published on October 10, 2025, and the immediate release of the appointed candidates.

An alternative solution is proposed: a re-test conducted by an independent government agency to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process. The Director of RCC is required to submit a detailed proposal within one week, outlining the selection procedure, criteria, and other essential details.

Sreelekha's suspension earlier this year was prompted by a complaint received through the Chief Minister's Portal, which raised serious concerns about the integrity of the staff nurse selection process. The complaint alleged that Sreelekha, who prepared the written examination question paper, also served on the interview panel, despite having a close relative among the candidates. The relative's top ranking in the final list has sparked debates about potential unfair advantages and manipulation of the recruitment process.

This incident highlights the importance of transparency and accountability in government recruitment processes. It serves as a reminder that even in the healthcare sector, where trust and integrity are paramount, rigorous checks and balances are essential to prevent fraud and ensure fairness for all candidates.

