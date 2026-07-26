Kenyon Sadiq's Record-Breaking 40-Yard Dash at the 2026 NFL Combine (2026)

2026 NFL Combine: Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq Sets Record for Fastest 40-Yard Dash by a Tight End Since 2003

INDIANAPOLIS -- Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq made history at the NFL Scouting Combine, becoming the fastest tight end to ever run the 40-yard dash since at least 2003. With a blazing time of 4.39 seconds, Sadiq shattered the previous record of 4.40 seconds, which had stood for over a decade. This record-breaking performance was just the beginning of Sadiq's impressive showcase.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds, Sadiq's physical attributes were already a topic of interest. He began the evening with an impressive broad jump of 11-1, the highest mark among tight ends at the combine. However, it was his vertical leap that truly stood out. Jumping an incredible 43.5 inches, Sadiq almost matched the record set by Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers, who later jumped 45.5 inches, the best mark by a tight end since at least 2003.

Despite Stowers' impressive vertical leap, Sadiq's 4.39-second 40-yard dash time was the highlight of his performance. This achievement solidified his status as a top prospect, with NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranking him as the 16th overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. Sadiq's success on the field in 2025 further cements his potential, as he led all FBS tight ends with 51 receptions, 560 yards, and eight TD catches, earning him a spot on the Associated Press Second-Team All-American and the Big Ten Conference Tight End of the Year.

With his outstanding workout numbers and impressive college season, it's no surprise that Sadiq is a likely first-round pick. His performance at the combine will undoubtedly fuel the hype train, as he continues to showcase his exceptional skills and potential in the NFL.