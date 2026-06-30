Kenya's Mobile Money Revolution: The Hidden Infrastructure Challenge (2026)

In the realm of digital payments, Kenya has emerged as a pioneer, with its mobile money revolution serving as a shining example of financial innovation. However, as the country's digital economy continues to evolve and expand, it's becoming increasingly clear that the focus must shift from access to infrastructure. The real challenge lies in building an integrated payment system that is not only instant, interoperable, and low-cost but also resilient and intelligent enough to support the digital economy's rapid growth. This is where the invisible layer of Kenya's financial system comes into play, and it's time to shed light on this crucial aspect.

The payment landscape in Kenya is a complex web of interconnected entities, including banks, fintechs, SACCOs, merchants, and mobile wallets. At the heart of this ecosystem are switching infrastructure companies like Kenswitch and Pesalink, which have been instrumental in solving the interoperability layer. These companies have enabled seamless transactions between different providers, allowing consumers to adapt to fragmentation and merchants to manage multiple accounts with ease. However, the current infrastructure gap is becoming a bottleneck, hindering the country's digital transformation.

The scale of Kenya's digital payments economy is staggering, with mobile money transactions exceeding KES 8.66 trillion ($62 billion) in the year to late 2025. This growth has been fueled by a wide range of digital transactions, from peer-to-peer transfers to ride-hailing payments, e-commerce, and even government payments. But beneath this impressive growth lies an increasingly fragmented ecosystem, where merchants maintain separate relationships with banks, mobile money providers, card processors, and payment gateways. This fragmentation leads to inefficiencies, such as delayed reversals and failed transactions, which can take hours or days to resolve.

The issue is not just about access; it's about the underlying infrastructure that supports the digital economy. The infrastructure built for the mobile money revolution in 2007 may not be sufficient for the digital economy Kenya is entering in 2030. The country needs an integrated payment system that can support the rapid growth of digital transactions and the emergence of new payment methods, such as QR payments and streaming subscriptions. This requires a deeper understanding of the invisible layer that powers Kenya's financial system, including domestic switches and settlement infrastructure.

Switching infrastructure companies like Kenswitch and Pesalink are becoming strategically important in this context. These companies solve infrastructure problems like transaction routing, interoperability, settlement efficiency, uptime, security, fraud management, and connectivity between institutions. By operating as connective tissue across competing institutions, switching infrastructure players can enable seamless transactions and shared infrastructure, fostering innovation and competition. This is already happening globally, with examples like India's UPI and Brazil's Pix, which have shifted the focus from payment ownership to customer experience and financial products.

In my opinion, the future of payments in Kenya depends less on who owns the customer and more on who connects the ecosystem. Companies like Kenswitch and Pesalink may become some of the most important and least visible players shaping Kenya's digital economy. As the country's digital economy continues to evolve, it's likely that some consolidation will occur, with players moving towards larger loan sizes or specific customer segments where verification is more feasible. However, the real challenge lies in building an integrated payment system that can support the digital economy's rapid growth and the emergence of new payment methods.

In conclusion, Kenya's payment story is a fascinating journey of innovation and transformation. However, as the country's digital economy continues to evolve, it's crucial to focus on the underlying infrastructure that supports the digital economy. By building an integrated payment system that is instant, interoperable, low-cost, resilient, and intelligent, Kenya can unlock the full potential of its digital economy and become a global leader in financial innovation. This is a challenging task, but with the right focus and investment, it's achievable. And that's what makes this story so captivating and important.