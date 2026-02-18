Kenya Launches First Digital Radio Network: Revolutionizing Broadcasting in Nairobi (2026)

Kenya Makes a Bold Leap Forward with a Trial Digital Radio Network in Nairobi

But here’s the big idea: Kenya is testing a new era of radio that could reshape how people listen, pay, and participate in broadcasting. The Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) has activated the country’s first trial Digital Sound Broadcasting network in Nairobi, marking a milestone that sits at the crossroads of technology, policy, and everyday listening.

This development arrives as World Radio Day 2026 is celebrated, highlighting radio’s enduring relevance in Kenya. In a formal statement, the CAK emphasized that radio remains one of the country’s most influential media, reaching roughly 98 percent of households and supporting about 300 licensed services. Yet, the regulator also acknowledged serious challenges in the FM space.

FM frequencies in VHF Band II (87.5–108.0 MHz) are crowded in major areas, the Authority noted. The saturation hinders new entrants, increases interference, and can degrade audio quality.

To tackle these problems, CAK drafted a Digital Sound Broadcasting framework in 2023. The framework centers on two technologies: Digital Audio Broadcasting in VHF Band III (174–230 MHz) and Digital Radio Mondiale in the HF band. Policy direction was shaped through broad stakeholder engagement, including broadcasters, signal distributors, equipment vendors, government agencies, and industry associations.

In 2025, CAK authorized Signet Signal Distributors Ltd and Mast Rental Services Ltd to deploy trial networks for Digital Sound Broadcasting. In January 2026, Mast Rental Services Ltd launched the first DAB+ trial network in Nairobi. The network currently streams 14 radio programs within its coverage area.

The CAK hailed the activation as a pivotal milestone for Kenya’s broadcasting sector. Broadcasters and investors stand to gain from wider reach, lower entry barriers, and new revenue streams. By separating content provision from signal distribution, broadcasters can concentrate on delivering engaging content that meets diverse consumer needs.

The regulator also expects that carrying multiple services on a single channel will reduce transmission costs, paving the way for new entrants, including community broadcasters.

For listeners, digital radio promises clearer sound, fewer harmful interferences, and a broader selection of programs. The rollout is expected to boost content variety, including niche, regional, and thematically focused services. The technology may also enable value-added data services such as program and station information.

Looking ahead, the Authority said the framework aims to dramatically expand the number and variety of services over time, including digital-only stations that serve diverse communities.

Importantly, CAK clarified that Digital Sound Broadcasting will initially complement, not replace, existing FM services. There is no analogue switch-off date yet."