Kentucky Wildcats: Rebuilding the Offensive Line for 2026 (2026)

As we gear up for the 2026 college football season, the spotlight falls on Kentucky's offensive line, a unit that has undergone a significant transformation. With a new head coach, Will Stein, at the helm, and a fresh start for the Wildcats, the focus is on rebuilding and finding stability.

The offensive line room is a bustling hub of activity, with a new coach, Cutter Leftwich, bringing his expertise from Oregon. This marks the fifth change in offensive line coaching staff since 2020, highlighting the challenges faced by the program.

One thing that stands out is the reliance on the transfer portal. Kentucky has consistently turned to this avenue to bolster its offensive line, and this season is no different. The need for immediate impact players is evident, and the team has brought in some intriguing additions.

Let's take a closer look at the key players and their potential impact on the field:

Coleton Price, a redshirt senior transfer from Baylor, is an intriguing prospect. With three years of starting experience under his belt, Price is a former three-star recruit who could provide much-needed stability at the center position. His size and improvement over the years make him a quality addition.

Tegra Tshabola, a redshirt senior from Ohio State, brings a wealth of experience and positional size to the table. Having started for two consecutive playoff teams in Columbus, Tshabola is a reliable option at right guard, offering instant value in pass protection.

Lance Heard, a former five-star recruit from LSU, is an experienced left tackle with an impressive resume. With over 1,800 career snaps and prototypical size, Heard has the potential to develop into a first-round pick at Kentucky.

Olaus Alinen, a transfer from Alabama, adds depth and versatility. As a former top-200 recruit, Alinen has the potential to compete for multiple open spots on the offensive line.

Mark Robinson, a junior from the Sunshine State, brings a unique background. Starting his career at NAIA Southeastern, Robinson gained valuable experience and played clean football before joining Kentucky. His pass protection skills will be put to the test in the SEC.

Aba Selm, a redshirt sophomore, and Jordan Knox, a junior college transfer, are expected to battle it out for the starting left guard position. Both players bring different skill sets and experiences, making this position battle one to watch.

The offensive line's overall vibe is an intriguing aspect. With a young coaching staff, including Leftwich and his assistant, Dallas Warmack, the expectations are high. The program has invested resources to find quality starters, and the question remains: Will this new group gel quickly, or will there be growing pains?

In my opinion, the success of Kentucky's offensive line will be pivotal to the team's overall performance. With a new quarterback and a brand-new unit, the line must provide protection and open up lanes for the running game. It's an exciting challenge, and I'm eager to see how this rebuilt offensive line performs during spring practice and beyond.