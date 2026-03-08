Kentucky Wildcats: Kam Williams' Playing Time and Performance Analysis (2026)

It's a head-scratcher, isn't it? After a career-defining performance, you'd expect a player to ride that wave of momentum. Yet, in a recent game, Kam Williams, fresh off a stunning 26-point performance with eight 3-pointers, saw his playing time drastically reduced. Kentucky found themselves in a tough spot against Alabama, trailing by 21 points in the first half while shooting a mere 37.9% from the field and 22.2% from beyond the arc.

During those crucial first 20 minutes, Williams, the hot hand, only played for six minutes, ranking eighth on the team in playing time. He took a single shot in those six minutes.

Then, the plot thickened. Williams didn't see the court for the first 10 minutes of the second half. He finally entered the game with Kentucky down 17 points with a quarter left to play. He managed to go 1-3 from deep and 2-2 at the free-throw line, ending up with 5 points, 1 rebound, and 1 block. During this stretch, the Wildcats managed to cut the lead to single digits for the first time since the 10:02 mark of the first half.

The question is: Why wasn't the hot hand, who had sunk **11 of his last 17 three-point attempts with a 64.7% success rate in the previous three games, given more opportunities?**

Coach Mark Pope offers a couple of reasons. Firstly, the team experimented with a bigger lineup, which at times pushed Williams to the bench, particularly with Otega Oweh playing well. "We’re searching a little bit in that sense," Pope explained, adding that they were trying to work on a bigger lineup that wasn't very effective that day.

But here's where it gets controversial: Pope also stated that Williams needs to be more aggressive and seize the opportunities he's given. This comes after the coach had previously described the team's shooting as 'subpar' to start the season, although he did acknowledge signs of improvement, especially after Williams' stellar performance against Bellarmine.

And this is the part most people miss: With so many issues plaguing this Kentucky team, Williams' inconsistent playing time and limited shot attempts are just another frustrating element.

What do you think? Is Coach Pope making the right calls, or should Williams have been given more chances to shine? Let's discuss in the comments!