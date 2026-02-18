Kentucky Sports Update: WBB's Big Win, Mark Pope's Preview, and Transfer Portal Haul (2026)

Attention all sports enthusiasts: Kentucky athletics is on fire, but not everyone agrees on what’s fueling the flames! From a thrilling women’s basketball victory to Mark Pope’s strategic moves and Will Stein’s transfer portal frenzy, there’s a lot to unpack—and some of it might just surprise you.

Hello, KentuckySportsRadio.com readers! It’s great to be back after a much-needed ‘babymoon’ in Florida. While I was soaking up the sun, I couldn’t resist keeping tabs on the Missouri and Mississippi State games, not to mention the whirlwind of transfer portal activity. Thanks to my colleagues, I’m all caught up and ready to dive back into the action. Speaking of which, don’t forget to tune into the radio show at 10 a.m. today—it’s going to be a packed one!

But first, let’s tackle the highlights. Kentucky Basketball is hitting the road this week, and here’s where it gets interesting: are they underdogs in both games, or is there more to the story? After splitting their last two SEC home games, the Wildcats head to LSU on Wednesday and Tennessee on Saturday. Ranked No. 34 in the NET Rankings, they’re facing tough odds, with KenPom predicting a narrow loss in Baton Rouge. But hold on—did KenPom overlook Kentucky’s dominant second-half performance against Mississippi State? That’s a debate worth having.

Mark Pope is stepping into the spotlight today, but not everyone agrees on his approach. He’ll be fielding questions from the media in a private Q&A, followed by his coach’s call-in show tonight from 6-7 p.m. Hosted by Tom Leach, the show has featured several guests this year, offering a mix of insights and opinions. Will Pope address the team’s recent challenges, or will he focus on the road ahead? Tune in to find out.

Now, let’s talk about the Kentucky Women’s Basketball team’s stunning win over No. 5 Oklahoma—a victory that’s turning heads but also raising questions about consistency. Led by Clara Strack’s ninth double-double of the season (18 points, 12 rebounds), the No. 6 Wildcats defended their home court in a nail-biter. Jordan Obi’s clutch four-point play late in the game sealed the deal, but Oklahoma’s 5-for-17 fourth-quarter shooting left many wondering: was this Kentucky’s brilliance or Oklahoma’s collapse? Either way, the Wildcats are now 3-1 in the SEC and host Florida on Thursday. Is this team a legitimate title contender, or are they still finding their footing?

And this is the part most people miss: the transfer portal drama is far from over, and it’s sparking some controversial opinions. With college football’s portal open through Friday, Kentucky has already secured 25 commitments, including Sunday’s six-player haul. Highlights include CJ Baxter, a top running back from Texas, and JacQai Long, a redshirt sophomore QB. But here’s the kicker: is Will Stein’s aggressive recruiting strategy a game-changer, or is he setting expectations too high? Some fans are thrilled, while others are cautiously optimistic. What do you think—is Stein building a dynasty, or is he taking a risky gamble?

Speaking of Stein, his recent selfie video from the football facility didn’t go unnoticed. ‘You’re the best fan base in the country,’ he said, promising to bring in top talent. But with big names like Mark Robinson (OT, UTEP) and Ja’Kayden Ferguson (WR, Arkansas) joining the fold, the pressure is on. Can Stein deliver on his promises, or will the hype fizzle out?

Before we wrap up, don’t miss the latest ‘11 Personnel’ podcast on KSR’s YouTube, where Nick Roush and Adam Luckett break down Stein’s roster moves. And for NFL fans, tonight’s Steelers vs. Texans Wild Card game is a must-watch, with the winner facing the Patriots next week. Here’s a quick look at the upcoming matchups:

NFC: (6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Seattle Seahawks

NFC: (5) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Chicago Bears

AFC: (6) Buffalo Bills at (1) Denver Broncos

AFC: (5) Texans/ (4) Steelers at (2) New England Patriots

So, what’s your take? Is Kentucky’s women’s team a force to be reckoned with? Can Mark Pope turn the men’s team’s road trip into a success? And is Will Stein’s portal strategy genius or overhyped? Let us know in the comments—we’re eager to hear your thoughts!