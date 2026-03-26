Kentucky Power's Rate Hike Requests: Impact on Residents and the Coal Industry (2026)

Kentucky Power is once again seeking a rate increase, this time to fund a cooling tower project at a West Virginia power plant. The utility company, already under scrutiny for allegedly overcharging rural mountain residents, has filed an application with the Kentucky Public Service Commission to replace a 55-year-old cooling tower with a weakened concrete shell. This project, which would cost Kentucky Power $95.5 million, would add an extra $4.59 to the average customer's bill by 2029. But here's where it gets controversial... The Mitchell Power Plant, located near Moundsville, West Virginia, does not employ Kentucky residents or burn state-produced coal, which has led to concerns about the reinvestment. The plant's ownership is shared with another company, and the PSC initially ordered Kentucky Power to terminate its interest in the venture in 2021. However, the PSC later reversed its decision, citing the utility's failure to plan for and acquire alternative sources of power. Attorney General Russell Coleman has intervened, calling on the PSC to deny the company's rate hike request outright. The company has also applied for a U.S. Department of Energy grant to help cover the costs, which could impact the total bill customers would have to pay. Kentucky Power serves about 165,000 customers in 20 eastern counties, and the company is owned by American Electric Power Inc. Meanwhile, the company is also seeking to lower power bills by spreading out natural gas fuel costs across multiple billing cycles, which could lower the average residential customer's bill by $11 next month. This comes as a bill is making its way through the General Assembly in Frankfort, which would allow utilities like Kentucky Power to spread out fuel surcharges by up to a year. So, what do you think? Do you agree with Kentucky Power's request for a rate increase, or do you think the company is taking advantage of ratepayers? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
Kentucky Power's Rate Hike Requests: Impact on Residents and the Coal Industry (2026)
References
- https://www.abc15.com/news/let-abc15-know/el-mirage-couple-gets-solar-system-fixed-after-nearly-two-year-with-let-abc15-knows-help
- https://www.kentucky.com/news/state/kentucky/article314745477.html
- https://www.solarpowerworldonline.com/2026/02/seia-us-installed-57-6-gwh-of-new-energy-storage-capacity-in-2025/
- https://www.4029tv.com/article/thousands-in-benton-county-waking-up-without-power-this-morning/70358419
- https://www.wfmj.com/story/53450308/over-1700-residents-in-boardman-township-without-power-overnight
- https://m.economictimes.com/industry/renewables/indias-solar-manufacturing-excesses-turn-a-boom-into-a-glut/articleshow/128457228.cms
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