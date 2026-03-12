Kentucky Football: Mastering the No Huddle Offense with Connor O’Gara! (2026)

11 Personnel: No Huddle! with Connor O’Gara
** Skip to main content
- Home (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/)
- KSR+ (https://www.on3.com/sites/kentucky-wildcats/)
** KSBoard (https://www.on3.com/boards/forums/ksboard.172/)
- Basketball (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/basketball/news/)
** News Feed (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/basketball/news/)
** Roster (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/basketball/2025/roster/)
** Schedule (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/basketball/schedule/)
** Transfer Portal Ranking (https://www.on3.com/transfer-portal/top/basketball/2023/)
** Transfer Portal (https://www.on3.com/transfer-portal/wire/basketball/2023/)
** KSR Draft History (https://www.on3.com/nba/draft/2021/draft-history/draft-by-year/?team-key=12013)
** Cats in NBA (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/cats-in-the-nba/news/)
- Football (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/football/news/)
** News Feed (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/football/news/)
** Roster (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/football/2025/roster/)
** Schedule (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/football/schedule/)
** Transfer Portal Ranking (https://www.on3.com/transfer-portal/top/football/2026/)
** Transfer Portal (https://www.on3.com/transfer-portal/wire/football/2026/)
** KSR Draft History (https://www.on3.com/nfl/draft/2023/draft-history/draft-by-year/?team-key=12013)
** Cats in NFL (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/cats-in-the-nfl/news/)
- BB Recruiting (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/basketball-recruiting/news/)
** BB Recruiting (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/basketball-recruiting/news/)
** Search (https://www.on3.com/db/search/)
** Commitments (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/basketball/2026/industry-comparison-commits/)
** Transfers (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/basketball/2026/transfers/)
** Team Rankings (https://www.on3.com/db/rankings/industry-team/basketball/2026/)
** Player Rankings (https://www.on3.com/db/rankings/industry-player/basketball/2026/)
** Industry Comparison (https://www.on3.com/db/rankings/industry-comparison/basketball/2026/)
** Offers (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/basketball/2026/offers/)
** Visits (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/basketball/2026/visits/)
** Recruiting Prediction Machine (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/expert-predictions/basketball/2026/)
- FB Recruiting (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/football-recruiting/news/)
** FB Recruiting (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/football-recruiting/news/)
** Search (https://www.on3.com/db/search/)
** Commitments (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/football/2026/industry-comparison-commits/)
** Transfers (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/football/2026/transfers/)
** Team Rankings (https://www.on3.com/db/rankings/industry-team/football/2026/)
** Player Rankings (https://www.on3.com/db/rankings/industry-player/football/2026/)
** Industry Comparison (https://www.on3.com/db/rankings/industry-comparison/football/2026/)
** Offers (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/football/2026/offers/)
** Visits (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/football/2026/visits/)
** Recruiting Prediction Machine (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/expert-predictions/football/2026/)
- Other UK Sports (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/other-uk-sports/news/)
** Women's Basketball (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/womens-basketball/news/)
** Volleyball (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/volleyball/news/)
** Baseball (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/baseball/news/)
** Softball (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/softball/news/)
- More
** KSR Preps (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/ksr-preps/news/)
** KSR Podcasts (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/shows/)
** Funkhouser (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/pop-culture/news/)
** Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxlgPWNLi8UInV0HHhfSQCg)
** KSR APP (https://www.on3.com/apps/on3/)
** Shop (http://shopksr.com/)
** KSBAR and GRILLE (https://www.ksbarandgrille.com/)
- NIL (https://www.on3.com/nil/)
** NIL (https://www.on3.com/nil/news/)
** NIL U (https://www.on3.com/category/nil-u/news/)
** NIL Rankings (https://www.on3.com/nil/rankings/)
** NIL 100 (https://www.on3.com/nil/rankings/player/nil-100/)
** NIL Collectives (https://www.on3.com/nil/news/on3-guide-to-nil-collectives-around-the-nation/)
** Sports Business (https://www.on3.com/nil/category/sports-business/news/)
- About (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/page/about/)
** About (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/page/about/)
** Staff (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/page/staff/)
** Newsletter (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/newsletter/join/)
** Text Alerts (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/page/text-alerts/)
** Advertise (https://www.on3.com/page/advertise/)
** Contact (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/page/contact/)
- On3 (https://www.on3.com/)
** Teams (https://www.on3.com/college/)
** On3 Kentucky (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/)
Join KSR+ (https://www.on3.com/sites/kentucky-wildcats/join/)
loading...
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board. (https://www.on3.com/boards/forums/ksboard.172/)
KSBoard
(https://www.on3.com/boards/forums/ksboard.172/)
2026-01-29