Kentucky Football: Mastering the No Huddle Offense with Connor O’Gara! (2026)

11 Personnel: No Huddle! with Connor O’Gara

** Skip to main content

  • Home (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/)
  • KSR+ (https://www.on3.com/sites/kentucky-wildcats/)

** KSBoard (https://www.on3.com/boards/forums/ksboard.172/)

  • Basketball (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/basketball/news/)

** News Feed (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/basketball/news/)
** Roster (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/basketball/2025/roster/)
** Schedule (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/basketball/schedule/)
** Transfer Portal Ranking (https://www.on3.com/transfer-portal/top/basketball/2023/)
** Transfer Portal (https://www.on3.com/transfer-portal/wire/basketball/2023/)
** KSR Draft History (https://www.on3.com/nba/draft/2021/draft-history/draft-by-year/?team-key=12013)
** Cats in NBA (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/cats-in-the-nba/news/)

  • Football (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/football/news/)

** News Feed (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/football/news/)
** Roster (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/football/2025/roster/)
** Schedule (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/football/schedule/)
** Transfer Portal Ranking (https://www.on3.com/transfer-portal/top/football/2026/)
** Transfer Portal (https://www.on3.com/transfer-portal/wire/football/2026/)
** KSR Draft History (https://www.on3.com/nfl/draft/2023/draft-history/draft-by-year/?team-key=12013)
** Cats in NFL (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/cats-in-the-nfl/news/)

  • BB Recruiting (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/basketball-recruiting/news/)

** BB Recruiting (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/basketball-recruiting/news/)
** Search (https://www.on3.com/db/search/)
** Commitments (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/basketball/2026/industry-comparison-commits/)
** Transfers (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/basketball/2026/transfers/)
** Team Rankings (https://www.on3.com/db/rankings/industry-team/basketball/2026/)
** Player Rankings (https://www.on3.com/db/rankings/industry-player/basketball/2026/)
** Industry Comparison (https://www.on3.com/db/rankings/industry-comparison/basketball/2026/)
** Offers (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/basketball/2026/offers/)
** Visits (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/basketball/2026/visits/)
** Recruiting Prediction Machine (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/expert-predictions/basketball/2026/)

See Also
Ndi Etta Commits to Michigan Wolverines: 2026 LB Prospect Joins the TeamTexas Longhorns Football: The Muschamp Era BeginsThe Nebraska Basketball Game: A Call for an Angry AtmosphereBob Chesney's Contract: A Bargain for UCLA's Football Program?

  • FB Recruiting (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/football-recruiting/news/)

** FB Recruiting (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/football-recruiting/news/)
** Search (https://www.on3.com/db/search/)
** Commitments (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/football/2026/industry-comparison-commits/)
** Transfers (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/football/2026/transfers/)
** Team Rankings (https://www.on3.com/db/rankings/industry-team/football/2026/)
** Player Rankings (https://www.on3.com/db/rankings/industry-player/football/2026/)
** Industry Comparison (https://www.on3.com/db/rankings/industry-comparison/football/2026/)
** Offers (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/football/2026/offers/)
** Visits (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/football/2026/visits/)
** Recruiting Prediction Machine (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/expert-predictions/football/2026/)

  • Other UK Sports (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/other-uk-sports/news/)

** Women's Basketball (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/womens-basketball/news/)
** Volleyball (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/volleyball/news/)
** Baseball (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/baseball/news/)
** Softball (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/softball/news/)

  • More

** KSR Preps (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/ksr-preps/news/)
** KSR Podcasts (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/shows/)
** Funkhouser (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/category/pop-culture/news/)
** Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxlgPWNLi8UInV0HHhfSQCg)
** KSR APP (https://www.on3.com/apps/on3/)
** Shop (http://shopksr.com/)
** KSBAR and GRILLE (https://www.ksbarandgrille.com/)

  • NIL (https://www.on3.com/nil/)

** NIL (https://www.on3.com/nil/news/)
** NIL U (https://www.on3.com/category/nil-u/news/)
** NIL Rankings (https://www.on3.com/nil/rankings/)
** NIL 100 (https://www.on3.com/nil/rankings/player/nil-100/)
** NIL Collectives (https://www.on3.com/nil/news/on3-guide-to-nil-collectives-around-the-nation/)
** Sports Business (https://www.on3.com/nil/category/sports-business/news/)

  • About (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/page/about/)

** About (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/page/about/)
** Staff (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/page/staff/)
** Newsletter (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/newsletter/join/)
** Text Alerts (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/page/text-alerts/)
** Advertise (https://www.on3.com/page/advertise/)
** Contact (https://www.on3.com/teams/kentucky-wildcats/page/contact/)

See Also
NFL & ESPN Mega Deal: What It Means for Fans, Streaming, and the Future of Sports Media

  • On3 (https://www.on3.com/)

** Teams (https://www.on3.com/college/)
** On3 Kentucky (https://www.on3.com/college/kentucky-wildcats/)

Join KSR+ (https://www.on3.com/sites/kentucky-wildcats/join/)

loading...

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board. (https://www.on3.com/boards/forums/ksboard.172/)

KSBoard

(https://www.on3.com/boards/forums/ksboard.172/)

2026-01-29

Kentucky Football: Mastering the No Huddle Offense with Connor O’Gara! (2026)

References

Top Articles
Hans Crouse Signs with Orioles: Former Phillies Prospect Gets Another Chance | MLB News
Michael Jackson's Estate Battle: Paris Jackson Fights for Transparency
AHL All-Star Classic 2026: Meet the Rosters and Coaches
Latest Posts
Nick Reiner: Inside the Mental Health Conservatorship & The Reiner Murders
Devon Energy & Coterra Energy Merger Talks: What It Means for the Energy Industry
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Delena Feil

Last Updated:

Views: 5862

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Delena Feil

Birthday: 1998-08-29

Address: 747 Lubowitz Run, Sidmouth, HI 90646-5543

Phone: +99513241752844

Job: Design Supervisor

Hobby: Digital arts, Lacemaking, Air sports, Running, Scouting, Shooting, Puzzles

Introduction: My name is Delena Feil, I am a clean, splendid, calm, fancy, jolly, bright, faithful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.