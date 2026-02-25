Kentucky Basketball: Alum Reactions to Big Win Over Tennessee (2026)

Attention all Kentucky basketball fans! A thrilling victory on Rocky Top has sparked a social media frenzy among alumni, and we've got the inside scoop for you.

The Comeback Kings Strike Again

Kentucky's basketball team pulled off yet another dramatic comeback, defeating Tennessee on the road for the fourth year in a row. This latest victory has the Big Blue Nation buzzing, and former players are sharing their thoughts and reactions.

A Spark of Inspiration from Coach Pope

Fan favorite and former first-round pick, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, praised Coach Mark Pope for his role in the team's resurgence. After a rough start to the season, Pope's ability to keep the team fighting and motivated has led to some incredible comebacks. Kidd-Gilchrist believes Pope's adjustment from the Michigan State game has been a game-changer.

"Coach Pope bringing the spark and not feeling bad for his team during tough times is probably a good thing. Happy he's made this adjustment from the Michigan St game earlier this season."

The Stealing Sensation

Wayne Turner, a former Kentucky guard known for his steal artistry, was impressed by Collin Chandler's game-winning defensive play. With under a minute left, Chandler's timely steal set up Otega Oweh's game-leading and-one layup. Turner's reaction: "Way to get in the passing lane number 5!"

A Flashback to the Past

Perry Stevenson, a former Kentucky forward, had a unique reaction to Tennessee's lead guard, Ja'Kobi Gillespie. Every time the ESPN announcers mentioned Gillespie's name, Stevenson was taken back to his own playing days, recalling the coaches' encouragement: "Perry, bud, you didn't make it. Do it again!"

Stevenson also had a message for the fans, urging them to stick with the team through thick and thin: "Stop jumping on and off the bandwagon. Have a little faith and watch this team grow. Go cats!"

This Saturday's victory is a potential turning point for Kentucky basketball. With former players' support and Pope's leadership, the team is building an identity and aiming for a strong conference season.

What do you think? Is this the start of something special for Kentucky basketball? Share your thoughts in the comments!