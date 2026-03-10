Kennedy Center Responds to Philip Glass' Boycott: Politics in the Arts? (2026)

The Kennedy Center's Vice President of Public Relations, Roma Daravi, has sparked a heated debate with her recent comments on Philip Glass's decision to boycott the center. In a bold statement, Daravi denounced Glass's move, arguing that leftist activists are pressuring artists to cancel performances, while the public craves artistic expression and creation. She emphasized that artists have a duty to perform for all, regardless of political differences.

But here's where it gets controversial: Daravi's stance seems to suggest that artists should prioritize their art over political beliefs, even in the face of potential division. She believes that the Kennedy Center, associated with former President Trump, should remain apolitical, a sentiment that has divided opinions.

And this is the part most people miss: Daravi's own background adds an interesting layer to the discussion. With a diverse resume that includes White House staff, a successful Presidential campaign, Hollywood entertainment news, and a career as a ballet dancer, her perspective on the intersection of art and politics is unique.

So, the question remains: Should artists remain politically neutral in their spaces, or is it their right and responsibility to use their platform to address societal issues? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's spark a respectful discussion!

