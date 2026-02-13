Kennedy Center Honors 2025: Trump's Takeover, Low Ratings, and Controversy (2026)

In a surprising turn of events, the Kennedy Center is facing scrutiny due to historically low ratings for its recent broadcast of the Honors. The situation has been described as a "classic apples-to-oranges comparison" by a representative from the institution, who attributes the ratings dip to a perceived bias from the far-left.

December was quite a tumultuous month for the Kennedy Center. Leading up to Christmas, the renowned institution made headlines by changing its name to the Trump-Kennedy Center, a move that sparked considerable debate and controversy. New signage reflecting this change was installed, which was soon followed by public boycotts and threats of legal action. Amidst this backdrop, the broadcast of the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors took place on December 23, resulting in an all-time low in viewership ratings.

This came despite Donald Trump, the first sitting president to host the event, confidently predicting that it would achieve record-breaking ratings. However, the outcome was not as he had hoped. Representatives from the Kennedy Center have since defended the ratings, insisting that the evening should be considered "successful."

Roma Daravi, the vice president of public relations at the Kennedy Center, remarked in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, "Comparing this year’s broadcast ratings to prior years is a classic apples-to-oranges comparison and evidence of far-left bias. The program performed extremely well across key demographics and platforms, despite industry challenges and the scheduling of the event on a Tuesday just two days before Christmas."

According to data from Nielsen Live + Same Day Panel + Big Data, the broadcast drew an average of 4.1 million viewers, marking a significant 26% decline compared to the previous year. It's important to note, though, that Nielsen had altered its rating methodology by introducing the Big Data + Panel system, which merges traditional panel data with information gathered from smart TVs and set-top boxes.

Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter highlighted that the previous year's show aired on a Sunday, benefiting from an NFL lead-in, while this year’s event faced both timing and competition issues. Daravi added, "With overall television usage decreased by approximately 20 percent year over year, the broadcast still managed to tie for the #1 position among adults aged 25-54, alongside a live NBA doubleheader. Moreover, on social media platforms, the Honors generated 1.5 billion impressions in just one night—an impressive increase from a mere 50 million impressions the previous year. This was indeed a successful night celebrating the remarkable achievements of our honorees at the Trump-Kennedy Center."

Traditionally, the sitting president occupies a balcony seat among the honorees during the ceremony. However, Trump made three appearances on stage throughout the 48th annual event, which honored notable figures such as Sylvester Stallone, KISS, George Strait, Gloria Gaynor, and Broadway icon Michael Crawford.

The presentation occurred on Sunday, December 7, and was subsequently aired later in the month on CBS and Paramount+, following the announcement of the Kennedy Center’s name change to The Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

This effort to rename the Kennedy Center, reportedly approved by its board, may encounter legal challenges, as the original legislation establishing the center explicitly forbids renaming the building. Changing that would require an act of Congress.

It's worth noting that the board of the Kennedy Center has undergone significant changes in the past year. In February 2025, Trump dismissed several members and appointed himself as chair, declaring on Truth Social, "At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN." Shortly thereafter, the newly appointed board members officially elected Trump as chair.

Notably, several celebrities have distanced themselves from the Kennedy Center this year, including Rhiannon Giddens, Issa Rae, Renee Fleming, Shonda Rhimes, and Ben Folds. Renowned productions like the musical Hamilton and the play Eureka Day also canceled their performances at the center, while the jazz group The Cookers withdrew from a scheduled New Year’s Eve concert, and musician Chuck Redd canceled a planned performance on Christmas Eve.

As this unfolding narrative continues to capture public attention, one must ponder: what does this mean for the future of cultural institutions and their relationship with politics? Are we witnessing a shift in how art and politics intersect? We welcome your thoughts in the comments!