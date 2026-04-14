Kennedy Agyapong's $5 Million Gift: Alexander Afenyo-Markin's Story of Friendship and Support (2026)

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Minority Leader of Parliament, has shared a fascinating insight into his relationship with former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong. In a recent interview, Afenyo-Markin revealed that Kennedy Agyapong once gifted him $5 million to help revive his struggling business, all without any formal agreement. This act of generosity was a personal risk taken out of trust and friendship, according to Afenyo-Markin. But here's where it gets interesting. Afenyo-Markin also discussed Kennedy Agyapong's overwhelming victory in the NPP presidential primaries within his constituency. He explained that this wasn't surprising, given the extensive support Kennedy had provided to the people of Winneba over the years. Afenyo-Markin recounted how Kennedy Agyapong had helped the community, from providing financial support to donating brand new taxis and tractors. So, what's the connection between these two men? And how does this story impact their political relationship? Well, that's a topic for another day. But for now, it's a fascinating insight into the personal bond between two powerful figures in Ghanaian politics.