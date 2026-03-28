The NBL MVP race is far from over, according to Brian Goorjian, who has come out in support of Kendric Davis. In a bold statement, Goorjian declared that the battle for the Andrew Gaze Trophy is still wide open, despite some claiming it's already decided. The Sydney Kings coach's defense of Davis comes after Mike Wells declared the race over following Bryce Cotton's impressive performance. But Goorjian isn't having it. He believes Davis has had an unbelievable season, and his numbers back this up. With an average of 24.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.0 rebounds, Davis is a force to be reckoned with. And during Sydney's 10-game winning streak, his performance has gone to another level. So, is the MVP race really over? Or is Goorjian right to keep the debate alive? The answer may lie in the numbers, but it's also about the impact Davis has on the team and the leadership he brings. As Goorjian says, 'It's not over.' And with the season still ongoing, the debate is far from finished. So, what do you think? Is Davis in the running for the MVP? Or are there other players who deserve the award more? Let us know in the comments below.
Kendric Davis vs. Bryce Cotton: Who Will Win the NBL MVP Award? (2026)
References
- https://www.nbl.com.au/news/far-from-over-goorjian-backs-kendric-davis-in-mvp-battle-with-bryce-cotton
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