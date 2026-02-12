Ken Susi Joins ALL THAT REMAINS: The Full Story | Exclusive Interview Highlights (2026)

Imagine being a seasoned guitarist, known for your songwriting prowess, and suddenly finding yourself stepping into the shoes of not one, but two legendary guitarists in a band you’ve admired for decades. This is the story of Ken Susi, the former UNEARTH and AS I LAY DYING guitarist, who recently joined ALL THAT REMAINS as the replacement for Jason Richardson. But here’s where it gets intriguing: Susi’s journey into the band wasn’t a typical audition or recruitment process—it was a serendipitous blend of friendship, timing, and raw talent.

In a candid interview with RichardMetalFan, Susi revealed how a casual catch-up with ALL THAT REMAINS guitarist Mike Martin turned into a life-changing opportunity. But this is the part most people miss: Susi wasn’t just filling in for Martin temporarily; he was unknowingly stepping into a much larger role. Martin, expecting a child, asked Susi to cover for him, but also hinted at tensions between Jason Richardson and the band. Susi, ever the professional, agreed to learn the material, not realizing he was about to become a permanent fixture.

Susi’s approach to the music was both humble and confident. He acknowledged his reputation as a songwriter first, but emphasized his technical abilities, stating, “I’m a good guitar player. A lot of people don’t know my abilities because I don’t shred over every song.” This balance of skill and restraint caught the attention of ALL THAT REMAINS frontman Phil Labonte, who quickly saw Susi’s potential.

But here’s where it gets controversial: While Susi’s addition to the band has been met with overwhelming positivity, he’s no stranger to criticism. He openly admits, “Some people take me as a joke, so they don’t know how good I am ability-wise.” Yet, he’s quick to deflect the negativity, focusing instead on the warm reception he’s received from both the band and their fans. This raises a thought-provoking question: In an era where online criticism is rampant, how do artists like Susi navigate the noise and stay true to their craft?

Susi’s journey isn’t just about replacing a guitarist; it’s about honoring the legacy of Oli Herbert, the band’s late co-founder, whose spirit Susi carries with him. In his announcement, Susi poignantly stated, “Oli’s shoes can never truly be filled, and I carry his spirit with me every time I pick up the guitar.” This sentiment underscores the emotional weight of his new role and the respect he has for the band’s history.

Looking ahead, Susi is already contributing to ALL THAT REMAINS’ next studio album, the follow-up to 2025’s Antifragile. His creative surge, fueled by personal milestones like the birth of his son and his father’s illness, has resulted in a flood of new music. And this is the part that’s truly inspiring: Susi’s ability to channel raw emotion into art, turning life’s challenges into something beautiful.

As ALL THAT REMAINS prepares for their 2026 U.S. headlining tour with BORN OF OSIRIS and DEAD EYES, Susi’s addition feels less like a replacement and more like a natural evolution. His story is a testament to the power of friendship, perseverance, and the enduring spirit of music.

