Kemi Badenoch's PMQs Meltdown: Student Loans Debate Turns Toxic (2026)

The Great Kemi Revival, a phenomenon that has captivated some, is facing a significant challenge as the student loans debate has taken an unexpected turn, turning into a deranged tirade. The author begins by questioning the validity of the Kemi-led revival, highlighting the lack of substantial evidence supporting her impact on the Tories' fortunes. They argue that the party's performance in the polls has remained stagnant, and the recent Gorton and Denton byelection has barely made a dent. The author then delves into the complexities of Kemi's persona, suggesting that her own behavior and statements may be hindering her progress. The student loans debate, which started as a potential turning point, took an unusual turn when Kemi's line of questioning became too forensic, leading her to resort to insults. The author criticizes Kemi's approach, suggesting that her lack of self-awareness and inability to control her impulses are detrimental to her effectiveness. The article concludes by questioning the sustainability of the Great Kemi Revival, leaving readers with a thought-provoking question: Can Kemi's revival be sustained amidst these internal challenges?

