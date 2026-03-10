Kemi Badenoch's Conservative Party Vision: A Rightward Shift (2026)

Centrist ideas no longer wanted in Conservative party, says Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch, a prominent figure in British politics, has made a bold statement, asserting that the Conservative party is moving away from centrist policies. In a speech delivered in Westminster, Badenoch criticized those within the party who advocate for a more moderate approach, particularly after a series of defections to Reform UK. She emphasized that the party's direction is now firmly right-leaning, and those who disagree should step aside.

Badenoch's speech came in the wake of defections by figures like Robert Jenrick, who left the Conservative party for Reform UK. She described these defections as tantrums, suggesting that the individuals involved were not offering a coherent plan for the country's future. Badenoch's stance is a clear rejection of the approach taken by Andy Street and Ruth Davidson, who have formed a new group for politically homeless centrist and centre-right voters.

Despite welcoming support for her right-leaning agenda, Badenoch made it clear that any policies must align with her vision. She stated, 'I'm the leader of the Conservative party, and I set the agenda. Those who try to push an alternative agenda are not being helpful.'

Her policy platform, which she described as Reform-adjacent, includes cutting immigration, opposing net zero policies, reducing social security, and lowering taxes. Badenoch's speech emphasized the party's shift to the right, stating, 'My Conservative party has moved to the right every day since I became leader.'

The Conservative party's historical centrist tradition is now under scrutiny, and some party members may be dismayed by Badenoch's explicit repudiation of this approach. This shift could also have electoral consequences, as the Conservatives lost seats to the Liberal Democrats in the last election due to the departure of centrist voters.

However, Badenoch's speech was well-received by the audience of MPs and party members, who appreciated her strong stance and scathing attack on defectors. She concluded by stating, 'The people who don't agree with this direction need to get out of the way. We're about the future, not the past.' This statement has sparked discussions and debates, inviting comments and opinions from the public.

