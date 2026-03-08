Kelsey Teneti Dominates MVP Standings After Perth Victory | RugbyPass SVNS Highlights (2026)

Get ready for some thrilling rugby action and a heated MVP race! Kelsey Teneti's performance in Perth has shaken up the RugbyPass SVNS MVP standings.

Our expert writers are here to break down the tournament and cast their votes for the most valuable players. Finn Morton, Ben Smith, Joe Harvey, and Lachlan Grey have weighed in with their 3-2-1 picks, creating an exciting leaderboard for the RugbyPass Men's and Women's SVNS Series.

Kelsey Teneti dominated the HSBC SVNS Perth tournament, earning full votes and climbing to second place on the leaderboard. Teneti's stellar performance, including a crucial try in the final, helped New Zealand secure their first-ever title in Western Australia. MVP leader Jorja Miller also impressed, but Teneti's standout game has sparked a seismic shift in the race for the top spot.

After three tournaments, Teneti had five votes, but a remarkable 12-vote surge in Perth has propelled her into second place. The Black Ferns Sevens star's powerful fend on Teagan Levi in the first half set the tone for a dominant display by New Zealand.

In a hard-fought match, New Zealand took a five-point lead into halftime and extended their advantage early in the second term. Teneti's decisive score in the 10th minute sent Black Ferns fans into a frenzy, dreaming of a historic championship.

The final result was a convincing 29-7 victory for New Zealand, with Teneti rightfully awarded Player of the Final honors. The 22-year-old's emotional acceptance speech highlighted the significance of the win for her whanau and country.

"It's more than just a game," Teneti said. "We carry our whanau and our country on our shoulders. To go back-to-back after winning in Singapore means a lot to us."

Teneti's prolific try-scoring throughout the event solidified her status as a leading contender for the MVP title. However, Jorja Miller remains the clear front-runner, with a 13-vote lead after four tournaments. Perth was the fourth stop on the SVNS 1 tour, with two more tournaments left before the highly anticipated World Championships.

All eyes will be on SVNS Vancouver, taking place at BC Place on March 7-8. Will Teneti continue her impressive form, or will Miller maintain her dominance? Stay tuned for more thrilling rugby action and the ongoing battle for the RugbyPass SVNS MVP crown!

RugbyPass SVNS Series MVP Votes - Perth

Finn Morton
Men: Viwa Naduvalo (Fiji), Rayn Oosthuizen (South Africa), Ricardo Duarttee (South Africa)
Women: Kelsey Teneti (New Zealand), Jorja Miller (New Zealand), Madison Ashby (Australia)

Joe Harvey
Men: Ricardo Duarttee (South Africa), Terio Veilawa (Fiji), Ben Dowling (Australia)
Women: Kelsey Teneti (New Zealand), Risi Pouri-Lane (New Zealand), Tia Hinds (Australia)

Ben Smith
Men: Ryan Oosthuizen (South Africa), Viwa Naduvalo (Fiji), Terio Veilawa (Fiji)
Women: Kelsey Teneti (New Zealand), Risi Pouri-Lane (New Zealand), Madison Ashby (Australia)

Lachlan Grey
Men: Ryan Oosthuizen (South Africa), Viwa Naduvalo (Fiji), Henry Hutchison (Australia)
Women: Kelsey Teneti (New Zealand), Jorja Miller (New Zealand), Madison Ashby (Australia)

RugbyPass Women's SVNS Series MVP Leaderboard

Jorja Miller (New Zealand) - 30 votes
Kelsey Teneti (New Zealand) - 17 votes
Maddison Levi (Australia) - 14 votes
Isabella Nasser (Australia) - 11 votes
Jazmin Felix-Hotham (New Zealand), Olivia Apps (Canada), Risi Pouri-Lane (New Zealand) - 4 votes
Teagan Levi (Australia) - 3 votes
Mahina Paul (New Zealand) - 2 votes
Hanako Utsumi (Japan), Reapi Ulunisau (Fiji), Maya Stewart (Australia), Tia Hinds (Australia) - 1 vote

RugbyPass Men's SVNS Series MVP Leaderboard

Viwa Naduvalo (Fiji) - 19 votes
Shilton van Wyk (South Africa), Luciano Gonzalez (Argentina), Ryan Oosthuizen (South Africa) - 9 votes
Akuila Rokolisoa (New Zealand), Terio Veilawa (Fiji) - 8 votes
Brady Rush (New Zealand) - 6 votes
Dietrich Roache (Australia), Paulin Riva (France), Ricardo Duarttee - 4 votes
Donovan Don (South Africa), Wallace Charlie (Australia) - 3 votes
Nacani Boginisoko (Fiji), Kele Lasaqa (New Zealand) - 2 votes
Pilipo Bukayaro (Fiji), Ryan Oosthuizen (South Africa), Marcos Moneta (Argentina), Andy Timo (France), Rob Rush (New Zealand), Ben Dowling (Australia), Henry Hutchison (Australia) - 1 vote

